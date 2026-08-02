Spider-Man: Brand New Day Box Office Collection Day 3: Tom Holland's Film Sees Massive Saturday Jump, Earns This Amount

After seeing a slight drop on Friday, Spider-Man: Brand New Day bounced back on Day 3 with its biggest single-day collection so far.

Strong weekend demand, higher show count, strong weekend good occupancy across languages helped the film cross Rs 180 crore net in India within three days.

Here's the complete Day 3 box office report.

Day 3 Collection

On Day 3 (Saturday), Spider-Man: Brand New Day collected Rs 70.25 crore net in India from 17,703 shows, registering a 42.4% growth from Friday's Rs 49.35 crore.

The film's three-day India net collection now stands at Rs 180.20 crore, while its India gross has reached Rs 215.47 crore.

The film opened with Rs 60.60 crore net from 17,250 shows on Day 1 before collecting Rs 49.35 crore from 16,902 shows on Day 2, taking its two-day total to Rs 109.95 crore net.

How Each Version Performed?

The English version remained the biggest contributor on Day 3, collecting Rs 40.60 crore from 8,075 shows with 64% overall occupancy. Audience turnout strengthened through the day, rising from 54.67% in the morning to 76.67% during the night shows.

The Hindi version followed with Rs 23 crore from 7,311 shows. The Hindi 3D version recorded 51.65% overall occupancy, while Hindi 2D registered 37.10%. Both formats saw occupancy peak during the night shows.

Among the dubbed versions, Tamil performed the best, earning Rs 3.75 crore from 1,134 shows with 74% overall occupancy. The Tamil 3D version posted an impressive 82.58% occupancy, while Tamil 2D recorded 64.88%, reflecting strong demand throughout the day.The Telugu version collected Rs 2.75 crore from 1,081 shows and recorded 46% overall occupancy.

ALSO READ: Spider-Man: Brand New Day X Reviews: Tom Holland's New Marvel Adventure Wins Fans' Hearts

Telugu 3D registered 50.22% occupancy, increasing from 27.36% in the morning to 40.73% in the afternoon, 50.55% in the evening and 63.45% at night.

The Malayalam version collected Rs 0.08 crore from 48 shows and registered 40% occupancy. The Kannada version earned Rs 0.07 crore from 54 shows, with overall occupancy standing at 17%.

About Spider-Man: Brand New Day

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, Spider-Man: Brand New Day follows Peter Parker as he tries to rebuild his life after the world forgets his identity. As he continues his journey as Spider-Man, a powerful new threat emerges and puts him through another major challenge.

The superhero film stars Tom Holland alongside Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal and Sadie Sink in key roles.

ALSO READ: House of the Dragon Season 3 Episode 7 Release: Recap, Plot, When, Where To Watch — All You Need To Know

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.