Iran Warns US Against 'Any Aggression', Threatens Retaliation Amid Middle East Tensions

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi warned on Saturday that any "aggression" by the United States and Israel, or participation by regional countries in such actions, would be met with a "decisive and proportionate response."

Araghchi made the remarks in a phone call with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan, according to his Telegram account, Reuters reported.

He also spoke separately with Pakistan's Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir and Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, discussing what he called "destabilising actions" by Washington and the risk of heightened regional insecurity.

The calls came hours after Kuwait's army said it had intercepted hostile drones launched by Iran towards several key installations. A government facility in northern Kuwait and civilian property on Bubiyan Island were struck on Saturday, causing shrapnel damage but no casualties, according to Kuwaiti military.



ALSO READ: Iran's IRGC Claims Two US-Backed Tankers Struck In Hormuz, Declares Strait Closed

Meanwhile, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman spoke with US President Donald Trump on Saturday, expressing concern and seeking clarity over Washington's plans for Iran, a US official told Axios.

Nournews, an outlet affiliated with Iran's top security body, said on Saturday that any US strikes on Iranian energy infrastructure would trigger Iranian retaliation against oil fields in Saudi Arabia and the UAE, and gas fields in Qatar and Israel.

The tensions follow a war that began on 28 February with US and Israeli strikes on Iran. Shipping through the Strait of Hormuz has been disrupted since.

The UK Maritime Trade Operations said it had received reports of two separate incidents off Oman on Saturday, including a tanker struck by an unidentified projectile that damaged its engine room, and another vessel reporting a large explosion nearby with no damage sustained.

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