Corporate Actions This Week: ICICI Bank, Coforge, Bosch , Hyundai Motor India, Berger Paints India And Brigade Enterprises | Full List

Several listed companies, including ICICI Bank Ltd., Coforge Ltd., Bosch Ltd., Hyundai Motor India Ltd., Berger Paints India Ltd. and Brigade Enterprises Ltd., are set to trigger key corporate actions between Aug. 3 and Aug. 5, 2026.

These include dividend payouts and income distribution by a REIT.

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Dividend

Monday, Aug. 3

Bannari Amman Spinning Mills Ltd. will go ex-dividend on Monday, Aug. 3 for a final dividend of Rs 0.25 per share.

Coforge Ltd. will go ex-dividend on Monday, Aug. 3 for an interim dividend of Rs 4 per share.

Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd. will go ex-dividend on Monday, Aug. 3 for a final dividend of Rs 1.5 per share.

ICICI Bank Ltd. will go ex-dividend on Monday, Aug. 3 for a dividend of Rs 12 per share.

Kakatiya Cement Sugar & Industries Ltd. will go ex-dividend on Monday, Aug. 3 for a final dividend of Rs 3 per share.

Kanpur Plastipack Ltd. will go ex-dividend on Monday, Aug. 3 for a final dividend of Rs 1.2 per share.

Khazanchi Jewellers Ltd. will go ex-dividend on Monday, Aug. 3 for a final dividend of Rs 0.5 per share.

Lakshmi Engineering and Warehousing Ltd. will go ex-dividend on Monday, Aug. 3 for a dividend of Rs 10 per share.

Prima Plastics Ltd. will go ex-dividend on Monday, Aug. 3 for a final dividend of Rs 2 per share.

Sai Silks (Kalamandir) Ltd. will go ex-dividend on Monday, Aug. 3 for a final dividend of Rs 1.5 per share.

Transrail Lighting Ltd. will go ex-dividend on Monday, Aug. 3 for an interim dividend of Rs 3 per share.

Tuesday, Aug. 4

Alembic Ltd. will go ex-dividend on Tuesday, Aug. 4 for a final dividend of Rs 2.4 per share.

Andhra Paper Ltd. will go ex-dividend on Tuesday, Aug. 4 for a final dividend of Rs 0.5 per share.

Balkrishna Industries Ltd. will go ex-dividend on Tuesday, Aug. 4 for an interim dividend of Rs 4 per share.

Bosch Ltd. will go ex-dividend on Tuesday, Aug. 4 for a final dividend of Rs 270 per share.

Container Corporation of India Ltd. will go ex-dividend on Tuesday, Aug. 4 for an interim dividend of Rs 1.6 per share.

Eveready Industries India Ltd. will go ex-dividend on Tuesday, Aug. 4 for a final dividend of Rs 2.5 per share.

Greenply Industries Ltd. will go ex-dividend on Tuesday, Aug. 4 for a final dividend of Rs 0.5 per share.

Hind Rectifiers Ltd. will go ex-dividend on Tuesday, Aug. 4 for a final dividend of Rs 1.4 per share.

MapmyIndia parent C.E. Info Systems Ltd. will go ex-dividend on Tuesday, Aug. 4 for a final dividend of Rs 3.5 per share.

Mysore Petro Chemicals Ltd. will go ex-dividend on Tuesday, Aug. 4 for a final dividend of Rs 2 per share.

PCBL Chemical Ltd. will go ex-dividend on Tuesday, Aug. 4 for an interim dividend of Rs 4.5 per share.

TCPL Packaging Ltd. will go ex-dividend on Tuesday, Aug. 4 for a final dividend of Rs 25 per share.

Wednesday, Aug. 5

ADF Foods Ltd. will go ex-dividend on Wednesday, Aug. 5 for a final dividend of Rs 0.6 per share.

Ajanta Pharma Ltd. will go ex-dividend on Wednesday, Aug. 5 for an interim dividend of Rs 32 per share.

Anuh Pharma Ltd. will go ex-dividend on Wednesday, Aug. 5 for a final dividend of Rs 1.5 per share.

Automotive Axles Ltd. will go ex-dividend on Wednesday, Aug. 5 for a final dividend of Rs 32 per share.

Bayer CropScience Ltd. will go ex-dividend on Wednesday, Aug. 5 for a final dividend of Rs 60 per share.

Berger Paints India Ltd. will go ex-dividend on Wednesday, Aug. 5 for a dividend of Rs 4 per share.

Brigade Enterprises Ltd. will go ex-dividend on Wednesday, Aug. 5 for a final dividend of Rs 2 per share.

Disa India Ltd. will go ex-dividend on Wednesday, Aug. 5 for a final dividend of Rs 200 per share.

Fermenta Biotech Ltd. will go ex-dividend on Wednesday, Aug. 5 for a final dividend of Rs 3.75 per share.

Gandhi Special Tubes Ltd. will go ex-dividend on Wednesday, Aug. 5 for a final dividend of Rs 15 per share.

Goodyear India Ltd. will go ex-dividend on Wednesday, Aug. 5 for a final dividend of Rs 26.5 per share.

Hyundai Motor India Ltd. will go ex-dividend on Wednesday, Aug. 5 for a final dividend of Rs 21 per share.

Indag Rubber Ltd. will go ex-dividend on Wednesday, Aug. 5 for a final dividend of Rs 1.5 per share.

Indef Manufacturing Ltd. will go ex-dividend on Wednesday, Aug. 5 for a final dividend of Rs 2 per share.

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd. will go ex-dividend on Wednesday, Aug. 5 for an interim dividend of Rs 0.05 per share.

Matrimony.com Ltd. will go ex-dividend on Wednesday, Aug. 5 for a final dividend of Rs 5 per share.

Mukesh Babu Financial Services Ltd. will go ex-dividend on Wednesday, Aug. 5 for a final dividend of Rs 1.2 per share.

Munjal Showa Ltd. will go ex-dividend on Wednesday, Aug. 5 for a final dividend of Rs 4.5 per share.

Oriental Aromatics Ltd. will go ex-dividend on Wednesday, Aug. 5 for a final dividend of Rs 0.5 per share.

Shreyans Industries Ltd. will go ex-dividend on Wednesday, Aug. 5 for a final dividend of Rs 1.5 per share.

Sika Interplant Systems Ltd. will go ex-dividend on Wednesday, Aug. 5 for a final dividend of Rs 3.5 per share.

Somany Ceramics Ltd. will go ex-dividend on Wednesday, Aug. 5 for a final dividend of Rs 2 per share.

TD Power Systems Ltd. will go ex-dividend on Wednesday, Aug. 5 for a final dividend of Rs 1.1 per share.

Updater Services Ltd. will go ex-dividend on Wednesday, Aug. 5 for an interim dividend of Rs 1 per share.

Vedanta Aluminium Metal Ltd. will go ex-dividend on Wednesday, Aug. 5 for an interim dividend of Rs 8 per share.

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REIT Distribution

Embassy Office Parks REIT will go ex-distribution on Tuesday, Aug. 4 for an income distribution.

This follows the same structure as your previous corporate actions article and excludes events after Aug. 5, as requested.

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