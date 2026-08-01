Assam CM Rolls Out Flood Relief With Tax Waiver, Loan Moratorium, Faster Insurance Claims

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma unveiled on Saturday a fresh relief package for flood-ravaged districts, waiving land tax and electricity bills for residents in the worst-hit Sivasagar and Charaideo as the state steps up rehabilitation efforts following one of its deadliest floods in recent years.

Announcing the measures during a Facebook Live address, Sarma said land revenue (mati khajana) for the current financial year will be waived in the two districts with effect from April 1.

Domestic consumers using up to 300 units of electricity will also receive a waiver on their July power bills, while households with prepaid meters will have 300 units credited to their accounts.

The relief package comes as floods have claimed 82 lives across Assam while 1.92 lakh people have been affected, according to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority.

Beyond tax and utility relief, the state has announced a six-month moratorium on loan repayments for flood-affected borrowers in Sivasagar, Charaideo, Jorhat and Golaghat. The government said lenders will also extend loan tenures to ease the financial burden on affected families during the recovery phase.

Sarma said the government has also asked insurance companies to fast-track claim settlements for flood victims in the four districts. Following a meeting with insurers, he said companies had agreed to simplify the claims process by introducing shorter application forms and reducing documentation requirements.

The state has already announced an interim assistance of Rs 15,000 for every affected family in the four worst-hit districts. It has also eased norms for ex-gratia compensation by dispensing with the requirement of a post-mortem report in flood-related deaths, allowing certificates issued by circle officers to serve as proof.

Additional financial support from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund has also been approved, while families of missing persons will be eligible for assistance if bodies are not recovered within a month.

(With PTI inputs)

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