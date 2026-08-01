July Auto Sales: Who Sold The Most Vehicles? From Maruti, Hyundai To Atul Auto, Here's The List

Major automakers released their sales data for the month of July 2026 this week with names like Hyundai, Tata Motors, Maruti Suzuki, Mahindra, Atul Auto and Eicher Motors in focus.

Maruti Suzuki India emerged as the highest-selling automaker in July, reporting total sales of 241,421 units, ahead of Royal Enfield's 118,232 units and Mahindra & Mahindra's 103,860 vehicles. Maruti further stated that its vehicle production increased 33% year-on-year to 2.49 lakh units in July.

ALSO READ: Maruti Flags Price Hike Pain In Entry-Level Cars, Says CNG Backlog Remains High

Atul Auto posted the strongest year-on-year growth in overall sales among the automakers that reported monthly numbers, with volumes rising 40% to 3,800 units. Tata Motors followed with a 37% increase, while Royal Enfield and Maruti Suzuki reported growth of 34% and 33.4%, respectively.

Maruti Suzuki India flagged rising vehicle prices as a key challenge for the entry-level car segment, even as demand for its CNG models continues to outstrip supply, resulting in a sizeable order backlog.

The company told NDTV Profit that its price increases remain a challenge for first-time car buyers, prompting the automaker to double down on its CNG portfolio.

Here is the complete list of the companies who sold the most vehicles in July this week:

Maruti Suzuki July Sales 2026

In July 2026, Maruti Suzuki India Limited sold a total of 241,421 units. Domestic sales reached an all-time high of 200,123 units. The sales to other OEM were at 11,242 units and exports were at 30,056 units.

Total Sales up 33.4% At 2.41 Lakh Units YoY

Domestic Sales up 42% At 2.11 Lakh Units YoY

Exports up 5.3% At 30,056 Units YoY

Eicher Motors July Sales 2026

The Royal Enfield maker posted monthly sales of 1,18,232 motorcycles in July 2026. The company witnessed 34% growth over the same period last year against 88,045 motorcycles sold

Motorcycle Sales up 34% At 1.18 Lakh Units YoY

Motorcycle Exports up 10% At 12,915 Units YoY

Mahindra & Mahindra July Sales 2026

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. announced that its overall auto sales for the month of July 2026 was 1,03,860 vehicles, logging a 26% growth including exports.

In the Utility Vehicles segment, Mahindra sold 60,048 vehicles in the domestic market, a growth of 20% and overall, 60,887 vehicles, including exports. The domestic sales for Commercial Vehicles stood at 25,204, a growth of 23%.

Hyundai Motors July Sales 2026

Hyundai Motor India's total sales rose 25.4% YoY to a record 75,360 units in July 2026, compared with about 60,096 units in July 2025.

Domestic sales increased 23.3% to 54,210 units from about 43,966 units, while exports climbed 31.4% to 21,150 units from about 16,096 units.

ALSO READ: July Auto Sales Live Updates: Maruti Suzuki July Production Rises 33% YoY, Hero MotoCorp Total Sales Up 19% In July

Tata Motors July Sales 2026

Tata Motors Ltd. sales in the domestic & international markets for July 2026 stood at 39,641 units, compared to 28,956 units during July 2025, up 37% YoY.

Total Sales up 37% At 39,641 Units YoY

Domestic CV Sales up 28% At 33,876 Units YoY

Exports At 5,765 Units Vs 2,524 Units YoY

Atul Auto July Sales 2026

Atul Auto's total sales rose 40% year-on-year to 3,800 units in July, the company said.

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