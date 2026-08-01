Real Madrid vs Fiorentina: Where To Watch Live Streaming In India, Predicted XI And Match Details

Real Madrid begin a second chapter under Jose Mourinho when they take on Serie A side Fiorentina in their first pre-season friendly of the summer at the Worthersee Stadion in Klagenfurt on Saturday. The Portuguese returns to the Santiago Bernabéu for a second spell after Los Blancos ended the 2025-26 campaign without a major trophy, with this fixture marking his first game back in charge.

Mourinho has inherited a squad in transition as Real Madrid look to bounce back from a disappointing season. The club have focused on strengthening their defence with the signings of Marc Cucurella, Denzel Dumfries and Ibrahima Konate, while Bernardo Silva adds creativity in midfield. With several World Cup participants still unavailable, Mourinho has also included a number of academy prospects in his squad for the Austrian tour.

Fiorentina, meanwhile, arrive with match rhythm already on their side. Fabio Grosso's team have won two of their three pre-season fixtures, most recently defeating Watford 1-0 thanks to Roberto Piccoli's first-half strike. The Viola also suffered a narrow 3-2 defeat to Queens Park Rangers during their preparations.

The Serie A club have strengthened across the pitch this summer, bringing in attacker Giovanni Fabbian, midfielders Arthur Atta and Christ Inao Oulai. In defense, La Viola have brought in Radu Dragusin on loan from Tottentham and signed Real Madrid youngster Víctor Valdepenas. Grosso will be hoping those additions help Fiorentina improve on last season as they face one of Europe's biggest clubs.

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Real Madrid vs Fiorentina Match Details And Timings

Real Madrid will take on Fiorentina in a pre-season friendly at Wörthersee Stadion in Klagenfurt, Austria, on Saturday, August 1, 2026. The match is scheduled to kick off at 9:30 PM IST.

Real Madrid vs Fiorentina Predicted XIs

Real Madrid are expected to field a mix of established first-team players and academy talent, with several senior stars still absent following the FIFA World Cup. Fiorentina, meanwhile, could name a stronger side after already playing multiple friendlies this summer.

Real Madrid (4-3-3): Andriy Lunin; Denzel Dumfries, Joan Martínez, Alvaro Carreras, Trent Alexander-Arnold; Eduardo Camavinga, Federico Valverde, Arda Guler; Daniel Yanez, Endrick, Carlos Espí.

Fiorentina (4-2-3-1): David de Gea; Dodo, Radu Dragusin, Luca Ranieri, Robin Gosens; Rolando Mandragora, Nicolo Fagioli; Marco Brescianini, Cher Ndour, Albert Gudmundsson; Roberto Piccoli.

Will There Be Live Telecast Of Real Madrid vs Fiorentina?

The Real Madrid vs Fiorentina pre-season friendly will not be televised live in India.

How To Watch Real Madrid vs Fiorentina Live Streaming?

Fans can watch the Real Madrid vs Fiorentina pre-season friendly live on FanCode by purchasing a match pass or an eligible subscription. The match will be streamed through the FanCode website and mobile application.

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