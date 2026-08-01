Jana Nayagan Box Office Collection Day 10: Vijay's Film Continues Steady Second Weekend Run, Check Earnings

Vijay's latest release continues its theatrical journey with steady collections during its second weekend. The Tamil action drama is maintaining a consistent presence at the box office despite a reduction in the number of shows.

The film continues to attract audiences primarily in Tamil-speaking regions, while the Hindi version is also contributing to its overall earnings.

Jana Nayagan Day 10 Box Office Collection

Based on Sacnilk data, Jana Nayagan has earned an estimated Rs 3.81 crore net in India on Day 10. With this, the film's India net collection has reached Rs 160.91 crore, while its India gross collection stands at Rs 187.94 crore. The final Day 10 figures are yet to be reported.

The latest Sacnilk data further shows that the film is currently playing across 3,048 shows nationwide and has registered an overall occupancy of 30.5% on its second Saturday.

Tamil Version Continues To Lead Collections

As per Sacnilk's early estimates, the Tamil version remained the biggest contributor on Day 10 by collecting Rs 3.60 crore net (live). Meanwhile, the Hindi version added Rs 21 lakh (live) to the film's total earnings.

The Tamil version recorded an occupancy of 42.0%, while the Hindi version registered 12.0%, indicating that the film continues to perform strongest in its primary market.

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Occupancy Across Major Cities

Going by Sacnilk's latest estimates shows that the Tamil (2D) version recorded an overall occupancy of 37.54%. Among major centres, Trichy led with 65.5%, followed by Chennai at 58.5%, Pondicherry at 52.0%, Dindigul at 48.0%, and Coimbatore at 47.5%.

For the Hindi (2D) version, overall occupancy stood at 15.05%. Lucknow recorded the highest occupancy at 25.0%, followed by Bengaluru at 24.5%, Hyderabad at 23.0%, while Mumbai and Pune each registered 16.5%.

About Jana Nayagan

Jana Nayagan stars Vijay in the lead role and is a Tamil action drama released in theatres worldwide. The film follows a powerful narrative backed by action, drama and commercial entertainment. Along with its original Tamil version, the movie has also been released in Hindi, allowing it to reach audiences across multiple regions in India.

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