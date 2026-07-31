Jana Nayagan Box Office Collection Day 8: Vijay's Film Sees Decline But Crosses Rs 150 Crore In India

The Vijay-starrer Jana Nayagan achieved a major milestone by crossing the Rs 150 crore mark in India net collections on Thursday despite the expected weekday decline. Here's the detailed box office report.

Day 8 Box Office Report

On its second Thursday (Day 8), Jana Nayagan collected Rs 3.98 crore net in India, marking a 34.8% drop from Wednesday's Rs 6.10 crore.

With this, the film's India net collection has climbed to Rs 153.48 crore, while its India gross stands at Rs 179.25 crore. Overseas, the film's total gross collection remains at Rs 81 crore, taking its worldwide gross to Rs 260.25 crore.

Language-Wise Performance

Jana Nayagan was screened across 5,496 shows nationwide on Day 8.

The Tamil version once again emerged as the film's biggest contributor, collecting Rs 3.27 crore from 3,037 shows with an overall occupancy of 22%. Occupancy improved steadily through the day, rising from 16.54% in the morning to 19.77% in the afternoon, 24.15% in the evening and 25.85% during the night shows.

The Hindi version earned Rs 0.48 crore from 2,203 shows, recording 10% overall occupancy. It registered 10.08% occupancy in the morning, 13.25% in the afternoon, 11.50% in the evening and 25.67% during the night shows.

The Telugu version added Rs 0.23 crore from 256 shows with an overall occupancy of 15%. It recorded 9.57% occupancy in the morning, 16.29% in the afternoon, 11% in the evening and 15.14% during the night shows.

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Box Office Journey So Far

The film opened with Rs 42.70 crore on Day 1, followed by Rs 21.15 crore on Day 2. Collections rose to Rs 28.90 crore on Day 3 and Rs 32 crore on Day 4 before declining to Rs 10.65 crore on Day 5, Rs 8 crore on Day 6, Rs 6.10 crore on Day 7 and Rs 3.98 crore on Day 8.

About Jana Nayagan

In Jana Nayagan, Vijay plays Thalapathy Vetri Kondan, a former police officer who confronts a ruthless villain and rises as a people's leader against corruption.

Directed by H. Vinoth, Jana Nayagan stars Vijay, Bobby Deol, Pooja Hegde, Mamitha Baiju, Prakash Raj, Priyamani, Gautham Vasudev Menon and Reba Monica John in key roles. The film was made on a Rs 500 crore budget.

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