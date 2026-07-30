Cocktail 2 OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon And Rashmika Mandanna Film

After completing its theatrical run, Cocktail 2 is gearing up for its digital release. Starring Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna, the romantic comedy serves as the spiritual sequel to the 2012 hit Cocktail.

The film received mixed reviews upon its theatrical release but performed well at the box office. Viewers who missed it on the big screen will soon be able to stream it online.

Cocktail 2 Plot

The story revolves around Kunal (Shahid Kapoor) and Diya (Rashmika Mandanna), who have been in a long-term relationship. Hoping to escape family pressure surrounding marriage, the couple travels to Sicily for a vacation.

During the trip, they reconnect with Ally (Kriti Sanon), Diya's close friend. What begins as a carefree holiday takes an unexpected turn when Diya, unsure about Kunal's commitment, asks Ally to test his loyalty by trying to seduce him.

The plan gradually develops into a complicated love triangle, creating emotional conflict between the three characters.

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Cast And Crew

Directed by Homi Adajania, Cocktail 2 is written by Tarun Jain and Luv Ranjan. The film stars Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna in lead roles, supported by Tiku Talsania, Kannan Arunachalam, Suparna Marwah, Neelu Kohli, and Deepak Kalra.

Backed by Maddock Films under producer Dinesh Vijan, the romantic comedy serves as a spiritual sequel to the 2012 hit Cocktail and blends romance, humour, and emotional drama.

Cocktail 2 OTT Release Date And Platform

Cocktail 2 is expected to begin streaming on Netflix. The platform was revealed in the film's theatrical opening credits, indicating that Netflix has secured the post-theatrical streaming rights.

The film is scheduled to arrive on the platform on Aug. 14, 2026. However, the makers and Netflix are yet to issue an official announcement confirming the release date.

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