Heartbreak For Martina Devi As Indian Weightlifter Finishes Fifth On CWG Debut

India's Martina Devi endured an emotional debut at the Commonwealth Games, narrowly missing out on a medal after finishing fifth in the women's 86kg weightlifting event on Thursday.

The 18-year-old lifter, who is from Manipur, recorded a combined lift of 245kg, 105kg in the snatch and 140kg in the clean and jerk.

She finished level with New Zealand's Tui-Alofa Patolo on a total of 245kg. Patolo, who lifted 115kg in the snatch and 130kg in the clean and jerk, was awarded fourth place after registering fewer failed attempts.

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England's Emily Campbell, a two-time Olympic medallist, successfully defended her Commonwealth Games title with a commanding performance. Campbell lifted a total of 278kg (115kg snatch, 163kg clean and jerk) and set a new Commonwealth and Commonwealth Games record in the clean and jerk on her way to the gold medal.

Malaysia's Siti Aqilah Farhana Draman claimed the silver medal with a total of 253kg (113kg snatch, 140kg clean and jerk), while Canada's Etta Mae Love secured bronze after lifting 250kg (106kg snatch, 144kg clean and jerk).

Martina's campaign started on a tense note as she failed her opening two snatch attempts at 103kg, leaving her just one lift away from elimination.

In a bold tactical decision, head coach Vijay Sharma increased the weight to 105kg for her final snatch attempt instead of repeating 103kg. The gamble paid off very well as Martina executed the lift successfully, keeping her medal hopes alive and displaying remarkable composure under pressure.

The relief was evident; overcome with emotion after avoiding elimination, the teenager broke down in tears as she walked backstage.

She returned strongly in the clean and jerk, opening with a successful lift of 140kg, the second-highest declared starting weight in the competition.

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With a place on the podium still within reach, Martina attempted 144kg on her second lift but was unable to complete it. She then made one final push at 146kg, but the effort also proved unsuccessful.

The 18-year-old lifter's campaign ended in disappointment as she walked off the platform in tears, having come agonisingly close to securing a medal on her Commonwealth Games debut.

(With PTI inputs.)

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