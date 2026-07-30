Dilip Gavit's Journey From Rural Maharashtra To Commonwealth Games Gold

India has created history in para athletics at the ongoing Commonwealth Gaems as Dilip Mahadu Gavit and Mohammed Basil Morssinganakath secured a smooth one-two finish in the men's 100m T47 final.

Gavit's stellar performance shocked fans as he created the new Commonwealth Games record with a season-best time of 10.71 seconds to claim the gold medal, while Basil's time of 10.83 seconds helped him secure the silver medal in a thrilling race. England's Kevin Santos took the bronze with a time of 10.85 seconds.

23-year-old Gavit's victory earned India its third gold medal at the Glasgow as he followed the footsteps of Mirabai Chanu who claimed gold in women's 48kg weightlifting event and para-athlete Sharmila Dhankar's who won the gold in women's F57 shot put.

The two medals also lifted India to eighth place in the medal standings with three gold, nine silver and three bronze medals.

Despite making history, Gavit admitted he had to overcome a slow start to win the race.

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"The start was a bit slow, but then I gradually picked up pace and it felt great to win," Gavit said after the race.

The win is even more impressive as the race was held on a rain-soaked track, making the conditions tough for the competitors.

"The weather was not good and I had difficulty getting my timing right. The body becomes slow and it is difficult to warm up," he added.

The Commonwealth Games gold is the biggest moment for Gavit but the youngster is already looking forward and is aiming for bigger things.

"I am not thinking about doing a job now, my target is to win medals," he said. "I am sure I will do better at the upcoming Para Asian Games in September-October in Japan and then the Paralympics."

In para-sports, the men's 100m T47 category is contested by athletes with a unilateral arm impairment or limb deficiency that affects strength, movement or coordination on one side of the body.

Gavit's success at the Games comes after years of toil, resilience and perseverance.

From Rural Maharashtra To Commonwealth Games Glory

Raised in rural Maharashtra, Gavit lost his left hand after he was unable to receive timely medical treatment. His area had very little sports infrastructure and to pursue a career in athletics felt like a distant dream. However coach Vaijanth Kale noticed the talent in Gavit and it changed his life for good.

"I saw him at school and then I convinced his parents for training," Kale said.

Such was Gavit's talent in his formative years that he once beat able-bodied athletes, winning two medals at the Khelo India Youth Games in Pune and another medal at the Under-18 level.

Kale believes Gavit's natural ability was evident from the very beginning.

"He would do well in able-bodied meets. The problem in rural areas is that there are no facilities. He did not get proper medical facilities, which led to his left hand being amputated," Kale recalls.

With Commonwealth Games gold in his kitty, Gavit now has sights on this year's Para Asian Games and the Los Angeles Olympics in 2028.

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