Neeraj Chopra In CWG 2026: When, Where To Watch Javelin Throw Qualification Live Streaming, Telecast?

India's greatest-ever track and field athlete, Neeraj Chopra, is set to begin his quest for a second Commonwealth Games gold when he takes to the field on Thursday at the Glasgow CWG.

The 28-year-old javelin thrower is returning to the Commonwealth Games after missing the 2022 edition in Birmingham due to an injury. He won his first Commonwealth Games gold eight years ago at the Gold Coast Games. Since winning the gold in Gold Coast, Neeraj has become a two-time Olympic medalist and a two-time World Championship medalist and a two-time Asian Games champion.

Competition in Glasgow will be tough for India's golden boy as he will be up against the likes of reigning Olympic champion Arshad Nadeem, Grenada's Anderson Peters who won the bronze medal at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games and rising star Rumesh Tharanga Pathirage of Sri Lanka.

This year though, Neeraj has participated in only one event, the Doha Diamond League where his best throw measured 85.69m. Now, the two-time Olympic medalists is now aiming to add more medals to his cabinet.

Reason for his sporadic appearance on the international stage are the multiple injuries that he has suffered in the past few months. In his own words, these injuries prevented him from throwing. But after undergoing extensive rehabilitation and strength training, Neeraj is back to his full fitness and raring to go!

As the star athlete gears to hurl the javelin, here is everything you need to know about his javelin competition:

Date, Time

Neeraj will be action for the first time at the Commonwealth Games on Thursday when he will be participating in qualifiers. He is part of Group A of qualifiers, which is expected to begin from 2:55 p.m. Indian Standard Time.

If Neeraj qualifies for the final, then he will be back on action on Saturday for the main-event. The final of the men's javelin is scheduled for 12:45 a.m. IST on Saturday.

ALSO READ: Rumesh Pathirage, The Man Who Can Spoil Neeraj Chopra-Arshad Nadeem Duel Commonwealth Games 2026

Where To Watch Javelin Throw Qualification On TV?

The men's javelin throw events of Commonwealth Games 2026 will be broadcasted on the Sony Sports Ten 2 and Sony Sports Ten 2 HD TV channels in India.

How To Watch Javelin Throw Qualification Online?

The men's javelin throw event can also be streamed LIVE via the Sony LIV app and website.

ALSO READ: CWG 2026 Live Streaming And Telecast: When And Where To Watch Commonwealth Games 2026 In India For Free?

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