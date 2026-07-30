Get App
Download App Scanner
Scan to Download
Advertisement

Wipro, Coforge Pace IT Rally While KPIT Technologies, Hexaware Decline

IT stocks trade mixed till mid-day as investors react to quarterly earnings, with Wipro and Coforge gaining while KPIT Technologies and Hexaware Technologies lag.

Read Time: 3 mins
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source
Share
Wipro, Coforge Pace IT Rally While KPIT Technologies, Hexaware Decline
IT stocks continue to outperform on Thursday, with heavyweight such as TCS, Infosys, HCL Technologies, Tech Mahindra, Wipro and trading higher even as benchmark indexes remained fairly range-bound
Image: AI generated
  • Wipro shares rose 4% after reporting a 4.3% net profit decline in Q1FY27
  • Coforge gained 2.6% with revenue up 24.2% and EBIT margin improving to 17%
  • KPIT Technologies fell 7.3% as net profit dropped 28.1% and revenue declined 2.1%
What should investors focus on while reading IT company earnings reports?

IT stocks are trading mixed on Thursday, with Wipro and Coforge leading the gains, while KPIT Technologies and Hexaware Technologies remain under pressure after their quarterly earnings. The Nifty IT index is up around 2%.

Stock-specific earnings continue to drive investor sentiment, with market participants weighing individual results rather than making broad sectoral bets amid the ongoing earnings season.

As of 10:40 am, Wipro is trading 4% higher at Rs 190.96 on the NSE, while Coforge is up 2.6% at Rs 1,759.8.

On the flip side, KPIT Technologies is down 7.3% at Rs 590.9, while Hexaware Technologies has fallen nearly 6.5% to Rs 578.3.

Also Read: KPIT Technologies Shares Fall 5% After Net Profit Drops 28% QoQ

Q1 Earnings Driving Investors' Sentiments

Wipro Q1FY27 Highlights Cons, QoQ

  • Net profit down 4.3% to Rs 3,352 crore from Rs 3,502 crore (estimate of Rs 3,423 crore)
  • Revenue up 1% to Rs 24,479 crore from Rs 24,236 crore (estimate of Rs 24,601 crore)
  • Ebit down 8.4% to Rs 3,829 crore from Rs 4,181 crore (estimate of Rs 4,037 crore)
  • Margin down 160 basis points to 15.6% from 17.2% (estimate of 16.4%)

Coforge Q1 Results - Cons, QoQ

  • Net profit down 15.3% at Rs 519 crore vs Rs 612 crore
  • Revenue up 24.2% at Rs 5,528 crore vs Rs 4,450 crore
  • To pay an interim dividend of Rs 4 per share
  • EBIT up 38% at Rs 964 crore vs Rs 696 crore
  • EBIT margin at 17% vs 16% QoQ
  • One-time loss of Rs 55 crore in Q1

KPIT Technologies Q1 Results – Cons, QoQ

  • Net Profit: Rs 117 crore, down 28.1% QoQ (vs Rs 163 crore)
  • Revenue: Rs 1,675 crore, down 2.1% QoQ (vs Rs 1,711 crore)
  • Ebitda: Rs 272 crore, down from Rs 322 crore QoQ
  • Ebitda Margin: 16.2%, down from 18.8%

Hexaware Technologies Q1 Results: Cons, QoQ

  • Net profit fell 6.1% QoQ to Rs 330 crore from Rs 352 crore.
  • Revenue increased 5.7% QoQ to Rs 3,845 crore from Rs 3,639 crore.
  • Ebit rose 9% QoQ to Rs 524 crore from Rs 480 crore.

The sector is expected to remain stock-specific in the near term as more companies announce their quarterly results and provide business updates. Investors are likely to continue tracking earnings commentary, order pipeline, deal announcements and management outlook for indications on the strength of technology spending and the pace of recovery in the global IT services market, which could determine the next leg of movement for IT stocks.

Also Read: Buy, Sell Or Hold: Bank of Baroda, Wipro, BEL, Fractal Analytics, Gland Pharma — Ask Profit

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

Newsletters

Update Email
to get newsletters straight to your inbox
⚠️ Add your Email ID to receive Newsletters
Note: You will be signed up automatically after adding email
Newsletter Preview

Videos

Watch
LIVE

News for You

Meta Has Fallen Nearly 20% Since January. Why Wall Street Still Backs The Stock

Meta Has Fallen Nearly 20% Since January. Why Wall Street Still Backs The Stock

Live TV
Apps
Social
Hello Reader
Sign In / Register
Set as Trusted Source
on Google Search
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com