Already Filed Your ITR? Review It Before July 31 To Avoid Notices - Five Key Checks

As the July 31 ITR filing deadline nears, thousands of taxpayers are racing to file their returns.

In the rush to beat the clock, however, small errors, from incorrect bank details to income mismatches can prove costly, delaying refunds or triggering notices from the Income Tax Department.

Here are five important things to check after filing your ITR:

Make sure your return has been verified

Filing your ITR is not enough. You must also verify it, either online through Aadhaar OTP, net banking or other available methods, or by sending the signed ITR-V to the Income Tax Department if required. An unverified return is treated as not filed. The verification has to be done within 30 days of filing an ITR.

Also Read | ITR Filing 2026: Will The July 31 Deadline Be Extended? Here's What History Suggests

Check AIS, TIS and Form 26AS again

Even if you checked these before filing your ITR, look at them once more. Banks, employers and other organisations may upload new information later, such as interest income, salary details or tax deducted (TDS). If the details in these documents do not match your ITR, you may need to file a revised return.

Check your bank account details

Make sure the bank account linked for your tax refund is correct, active and pre-validated on the Income Tax portal. If the account number or IFSC code is wrong, your refund could get delayed.

Review deductions and tax calculations

Check that you have claimed all eligible deductions correctly and that there are no calculation errors that could result in additional tax demand or a notice.

Also Read | Income Tax Filing: Less Than 40 Hours Left Until Deadline As Over 5 Crore ITRs Filed

Review your ITR for mistakes

Go through your return once and make sure nothing has been missed. Check if you have reported salary and other income, bank interest and FD interest, capital gains from shares or property, rental income, if any, all eligible deductions and exemptions and foreign assets, if applicable.

What if you find an error?

If you realise that you forgot to report some income, claimed the wrong deduction or made any other mistake after filing and e-verifying your ITR, you can file a revised return, which replaces the original return with the corrected details. The due date to file a belated return is December 31, 2026.

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