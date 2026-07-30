Income Tax Filing: Less Than 40 Hours Left Until Deadline As Over 5 Crore ITRs Filed

With less than 40 hours left before the ITR filing deadline for salaried taxpayers, the Income Tax Department said more than 5 crore returns have already been filed for Assessment Year 2026–27.

In a post on X, the department's official handle, Income Tax India, said, "Over 5 Crore ITRs have already been filed for A.Y. 2026-27," urging taxpayers to "reconcile and file" their ITR-1 or ITR-2 forms without delay. "Don't wait for the last-minute rush. File Smart. File Now," the post said.

The due date for filing ITR-1 and ITR-2, applicable to most salaried individuals and those without business income, is 31 July 2026.

Taxpayers who miss this deadline face a late fee of up to Rs 5,000 under Section 234F of the Income Tax Act, besides losing certain compliance benefits.

Businesses and professionals filing non-audit returns under ITR-3 or ITR-4 have been given until 31 August 2026 this year, a change introduced under the Finance Act, 2026.

Unlike the previous assessment year, when the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) extended the deadline from 31 July to 15 September 2025 citing revised ITR forms and delayed TDS credits, there has so far been no indication of a similar extension for AY 2026-27.

ALSO READ: ITR Filing 2026: Will The July 31 Deadline Be Extended? Here's What History Suggests

Tax officials have maintained in recent public communication that taxpayers should not expect the date to be pushed back, pointing to a smoother filing season with fewer reported technical glitches on the e-filing portal so far.

The department has issued repeated reminders through the week, including messages warning that "zero tax doesn't exempt filing of ITR if income exceeds the basic exemption limit."

With the AY 2026-27 cycle also marking the last filing season under the Income Tax Act, 1961 before the Income Tax Act, 2025 takes effect, taxpayers have been urged to complete filings early to avoid last-minute portal congestion.

ALSO READ: Income Tax Returns: What Happens If You Miss ITR Filing Deadline

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