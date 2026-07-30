TRUST MF's Mihir Vora Bets On Financials As Q1 Earnings Beat Expectations

Financials remain one of the fund house's preferred sectors as the June quarter (Q1FY27) earnings season has largely surpassed expectations, according to Mihir Vora, Chief Investment Officer (CIO) at TRUST Mutual Fund.

Speaking to NDTV Profit, Vora said most banks have delivered strong earnings in Q1, reinforcing his constructive view on the financial sector. He added that "Q1 earnings are better-than-expected so far," although Q1 margins are expected to remain sluggish.

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Vora said he continues to maintain a "bottoms-up" approach towards large-cap information technology companies, preferring stock-specific opportunities over broad-based sector calls.

On asset allocation, Vora said he would be overweight in equities versus debt, reflecting his positive medium-term outlook for equities.

He also advised investors against making allocation decisions driven by fear of missing out (FOMO), saying "diversification due to FOMO is not recommended." Instead, he said portfolios should be built around conviction and long-term fundamentals.

Commenting on the fund house's performance, Vora said its schemes have "delivered excess alpha despite a weak market," underscoring the benefits of disciplined stock selection in a volatile environment.

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