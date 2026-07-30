The Odyssey Box Office Collection Day 13: Christopher Nolan's Film Sees Slight Dip, Collects This Amount

Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey witnessed a slight drop in collections on its second Wednesday after recording a healthy jump a day earlier.

Despite easing collections, the epic continues to enjoy strong audience traction in its second week.

Here's the Box Office Report

On Day 13 (July 29), The Odyssey collected Rs 4.25 crore net in India, registering a 10.5% drop from Tuesday's Rs 4.75 crore.

With this, the film's India net collection has reached Rs 132.50 crore, while its India gross stands at Rs 158.20 crore.

English Version Lead

The Odyssey was screened across 4,617 shows nationwide. The English version remained the biggest contributor, earning Rs 3.75 crore from 2,772 shows while registering 59% overall occupancy.

Occupancy improved as the day progressed, rising from 10% in the morning to 17% in the afternoon, 21.44% in the evening and 22.11% during the night shows.

The Hindi version collected Rs 0.40 crore from 1,527 shows, recording 10% overall occupancy. It reported 5.67% occupancy in the morning, 7.50% in the afternoon, 10% in the evening and 11.25% at night.

The Tamil version earned Rs 0.05 crore from 92 shows, registering 21% occupancy. The Telugu version collected Rs 0.05 crore from 226 shows, with 14% overall occupancy.

Box Office Journey So Far

Released on July 17, The Odyssey opened with Rs 17.40 crore on Day 1, followed by Rs 22 crore on Day 2 and Rs 21.90 crore on Day 3. The film then collected Rs 8 crore (Day 4), Rs 8.35 crore (Day 5), Rs 6.50 crore (Day 6) and Rs 6.15 crore (Day 7), taking its opening week total to Rs 90.30 crore.

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The second week began with Rs 6.85 crore on July 24 (Day 8), followed by Rs 11.05 crore on July 25 and Rs 11.45 crore on July 26. Collections dropped to Rs 3.85 crore on July 27 before recovering to Rs 4.75 crore on July 28 (Day 12).

About 'The Odyssey'

Directed by Christopher Nolan, The Odyssey is based on Homer's legendary Greek epic. The film follows Odysseus as he embarks on a perilous journey back to Ithaca after the Trojan War, encountering mythical figures including Cyclops Polyphemus, the Sirens and Calypso.

The film stars Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Robert Pattinson, Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, Charlize Theron and Lupita Nyong'o in pivotal roles.

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