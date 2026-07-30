Juniper Green Energy IPO GMP Today: Latest Grey Market Premium As Issue Opens

Juniper Green Energy's Rs 1,800 crore IPO opened for subscription on July 30, with the latest grey market premium indicating a potential listing gain of over 7%. The renewable energy producer develops solar, wind, hybrid and battery storage projects, with a portfolio of 10,247 MWp across 50 projects.

Investors who want to bid for shares in the IPO must check the following details before making an investment call.

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Juniper Green Energy IPO GMP Today

A GMP of Rs 17 implies an expected listing price of around Rs 242 against the upper price band of Rs 225, translating into an estimated premium of 7.56%. However, grey market premiums are unofficial and can change rapidly before listing.

Note: GMP does not represent official data and is based on speculation.

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Juniper Green Energy IPO: Key Details

The Juniper Green Energy IPO is a book build issue of Rs 1,800 crore. It comprises a fresh issue of 8 crore shares.

To participate in the IPO, retail investors need to bid for a single lot size of 66 shares, requiring an investment of Rs 14,850. Small Non-Institutional Investors need to bid for 14 lots, amounting to an investment of Rs 2,07,900. Big Non-Institutional Investors can participate in the IPO by bidding for a minimum of 68 lots. It will lead to an investment of Rs 10,09,800.

The price band for the IPO is set between Rs 214 and Rs 225 per share.

Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) will be offered a maximum of 50% of the offer. Retail investors will be allocated a minimum of 35% of the issue and at least 15% will be reserved for Non-Institutional Investors.

ICICI Securities Ltd. is the book running lead manager and KFin Technologies Ltd. is the registrar of the issue.

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Its subscription window will remain open till August 3, with the allotment expected to be finalised on August 4. The company will transfer shares to the demat accounts of successful bidders on August 5 and refunds for non-allottees will be done on the same day.

The shares of the company are scheduled to list on the BSE and NSE on August 6.

Use Of Proceeds

The company will use proceeds from the IPO to clear debt, invest in material subsidiaries and for general corporate purposes.

Juniper Green Energy Financial Performance

The company reported a 10.91% year-on-year (YoY) jump in profit after tax (PAT) to Rs 40.46 crore in FY26 from Rs 36.48 crore in FY25. Revenue from operations rose 41.33% YoY to Rs 718.93 crore in FY26 from Rs 508.68 crore in FY25.

The sharp rise in revenue indicates strong project execution, while profit growth remained comparatively moderate, suggesting higher operating or financing costs.

Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.

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