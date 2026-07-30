Mumbai's Parsi Dairy Farm Reopens After FDA Lifts Licence Suspension Over Food Safety Violations

Mumbai's historic Parsi Dairy Farm has resumed operations after the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) lifted the suspension of its licence following corrective measures taken over alleged food safety and hygiene violations at its facilities.

The action was part of a statewide crackdown on adulterated, unsafe and substandard food products led by the Maharashtra FDA.

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During a surprise inspection at the dairy's Princess Street unit in South Mumbai on July 14, food safety officials reportedly identified violations related to sanitation, storage practices and infrastructure.

The inspection allegedly found mould and fungal growth on walls in production and milk storage areas, heavy housefly infestation, inadequate protection against rodents and insects, and improper storage of raw materials directly on the floor near contaminated walls.

Officials also flagged, as quoted by Hindustan Times, the absence of a dedicated protected raw milk reception area, a missing effluent treatment plant, incomplete medical records of food handlers and the lack of "Best Before" or expiry date declarations on certain dairy products.

Following the inspection, the FDA suspended the FSSAI licence of Parsi Dairy Farm Pvt Ltd on July 15, preventing the company from manufacturing, storing or selling food products. Authorities also reportedly shut down the company's primary manufacturing facility in Palghar after finding similar hygiene-related concerns.

According to the FDA, as reported by Mid-Day, the lapses risked causing microbiological contamination and presented a serious threat to public safety.

The dairy management later cooperated with officials and carried out extensive corrective measures. The facility underwent deep cleaning, hygiene improvements, infrastructure repairs and rectification of the deficiencies identified during the inspection.

After the completion of the corrective work, the FDA conducted a follow-up inspection to verify compliance. Officials confirmed that the identified shortcomings had been addressed and subsequently revoked the suspension order, allowing the 110-year-old establishment to reopen for production and sales.

Parsi Dairy Farm, one of Mumbai's oldest and most recognised dairy brands, is known for its traditional dairy products and sweets.

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The Maharashtra FDA has reiterated that food businesses must maintain strict hygiene standards and comply with safety regulations to protect consumers.

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