FIFA Opens Disciplinary Proceedings Against Argentina Over World Cup Final Brawl, Political Banner, Fan Conduct

Argentina's heartbreak after losing the 2026 FIFA World Cup final to Spain has been followed by fresh trouble off the pitch. Just days after their extra-time defeat at MetLife Stadium, FIFA has formally opened disciplinary proceedings against the Argentine Football Association (AFA), several players and members of the coaching staff over a series of incidents that occurred during and after the tournament.

The proceedings relate to three separate issues, a political demonstration after the semi-final, a mass confrontation following the World Cup final, and alleged fan misconduct and organisational failures across the competition. The case has now moved beyond the investigation stage, with formal charges issued and the parties involved invited to respond before FIFA's independent Disciplinary Committee.

What Charges Is Argentina Facing?

The first charge stems from Argentina's 2-1 semi-final victory over England, when several players displayed a hand-written banner reading "Las Malvinas son Argentinas" ("The Malvinas/Falklands are Argentine"). Following complaints from UK officials, FIFA charged the AFA under Article 13(2)(c) of its Disciplinary Code, which prohibits using sporting events for political or non-sporting demonstrations.

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The second set of charges relates to the chaotic scenes after Spain's 1-0 extra-time victory in the World Cup final. Midfielder Leandro Paredes has been charged with multiple counts of assault after allegedly grabbing Eric García by the throat, wrestling him to the ground and later clashing with Gavi. Nahuel Molina also faces assault and unsporting behaviour charges over his alleged involvement in the altercation with Spain captain Rodri.

Assistant coach Roberto Ayala has been charged with assault after allegedly attempting to punch Dani Olmo, while Thiago Almada and Spain's Gavi have both been charged with unsporting conduct.

FIFA is also investigating alleged discriminatory chants from Argentina supporters, objects thrown onto the pitch, and failures by the AFA to comply with security, match organisation and kick-off protocols.

Why These Incidents Matter

FIFA has consistently taken a strict stance on political messaging at its tournaments, while violent conduct involving players and coaching staff often attracts lengthy suspensions and financial penalties. The governing body also treats discriminatory behaviour by supporters and security lapses as serious disciplinary offences that can result in sanctions against national associations.

Argentina has faced similar scrutiny before. During the 2022 World Cup, FIFA fined the AFA after the ill-tempered quarter-final against the Netherlands and later examined the team's conduct following its final victory over France. The federation was also previously fined after Argentina players displayed the same "Las Malvinas son Argentinas" banner before a 2014 World Cup warm-up match.

What Happens Next?

With disciplinary proceedings now officially underway, the AFA, the players and coaching staff charged have been given an opportunity to submit written responses and evidence in their defence. Once those submissions are reviewed, FIFA's independent Disciplinary Committee will determine whether sanctions are warranted.

Potential punishments range from financial penalties and match suspensions for individuals to sanctions against the AFA, including fines and possible restrictions affecting future FIFA competitions. A final verdict is expected in the coming weeks, ahead of the next international window.

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