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Mahanagar Gas Q1 Result: Net Profit Rises 49%, Revenue Surges To Rs 2,373 Crore

Mahanagar Gas net profit surged 48.5% to Rs 193 crore in Q1FY27 from Rs 130 crore in the previous quarter.

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Mahanagar Gas Q1 Result: Net Profit Rises 49%, Revenue Surges To Rs 2,373 Crore
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Mahanagar Gas announced April to June earnings for fiscal 2027 on Thursday, July 30. The company's net profit surged 48.5% to Rs 193 crore in Q1FY27 from Rs 130 crore in the previous quarter.

Revenue rose 15.6% to Rs 2,373 crore for the quarter ended on June 30 from Rs 2,052 crore in the preceding quarter. In terms of operations, EBITDA advanced 31.9% sequentially to 343 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 260 crore. EBITDA margin expanded 14.5% from 12.7% in Q4FY26.

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