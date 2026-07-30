Dividend Alert: Ajanta Pharma Announces Interim Dividend — Check Record Date, Payout Date

Pharmaceutical major Ajanta Pharma has announced its first interim dividend for FY27, with the board approving a payout of Rs 32 per equity share of face value Rs 2, amounting to a total distribution of around Rs 400 crore.

The company has fixed Wednesday, August 5, 2026, as the record date to determine the eligibility of shareholders for the interim dividend.

The dividend will be paid on or after August 18, 2026.

Alongside the dividend announcement, Ajanta Pharma reported a strong operational performance for the June quarter.

The company's revenue from operations rose 25% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 1,626 crore, compared with Rs 1,303 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

ALSO READ: Ajanta Pharma Q1 Result: Net Profit Jumps 31%, Revenue At Rs 1,626 Crore; Dividend Announced

Profit after tax (PAT) increased 31% YoY to Rs 334 crore from Rs 255 crore, while adjusted EBITDA, excluding forex loss, rose 21% to Rs 454 crore from Rs 377 crore.

The adjusted EBITDA margin stood at 28%.

The company also reported a return on capital employed (ROCE) of 37% and a return on net worth (RONW) of 28% during the quarter.

Ajanta Pharma said its India branded generics business outpaced the Indian Pharmaceutical Market (IPM) in the 12 months ended June 2026, driven by strong traction from new product launches and volume growth.

Ajanta Pharma is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on branded generics across India, Asia and Africa, while also having a presence in the US generics market and the institutional business in Africa. The company operates seven manufacturing facilities in India and has posted a healthy 14% CAGR in both revenue and profit after tax over the last three financial years.





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