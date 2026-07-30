Buy, Sell Or Hold: Waaree Energies, SBI Funds, Nestle, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, Thangamayil, Kalamandir — Ask Profit

Should you add shares of SBI Funds Management Ltd? Should you hold shares of Waaree Energies Ltd. at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy Nestle India Ltd. stock at an attractive price? Should you sell shares of Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.?

Kush Bohra, Founder Kushbohra.Com and Shahina Mukadam, Independent Market Expert provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.

Waaree Energies Ltd. (CMP: Rs 2,607.00)

Shahina: Hold

Market is disappointed with Q1 numbers.

Stock will bounce from current levels if you look at valuations.

Long-term investors can continue to hold for long-term.

Nestle India Ltd. (CMP: Rs 1,517.70)

Kush: Hold

Good stock and had a good quarter.

Resistance was around Rs 1500, runway for stock is clear.

Hold with a stop loss should be Rs 1475.

Can also check Marico and Britannia.

Thangamayil Jewellery Ltd. (CMP: Rs 5,807.00)

Shahina: Wait and watch

One of the most expensive stock in jewellery segment.

Strong balance sheet, good management, growth is decent.

Valuations run up a bit.

Would prefer Kalyan Jewellers over Thangamayil.

SBI Funds Management Ltd. (CMP: Rs 568.75)

Shahina: Hold

For long-term, it should do pretty well.

For short-term, stock could see volatility in terms of buying and selling.

Safe stock to hold for long-term.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd. (CMP: Rs 841.85)

Kush: Sell

Stock looks like a fling. Good idea to move out and not convert into marriage.

Stock is volatile and has seen drawdowns.

Selling volumes last were very significant.

Good idea to exit Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

Sai Silks (Kalamandir) Limited (CMP: Rs 88.70)

Kush: Can buy

Primary trend is squarely negative.

Stock is showing very early signs of recovery.

First week of positive divergent.

From risk-reward, can consider buying. Won't be surprised to see Rs 95-102 levels

Keep strict stop loss of Rs 84.



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