Stock Picks Today: BEL, Coal India, HDFC Bank, Meesho, DMart, Container Corp And More On Brokerages' Radar

From BEL and Coal India to HDFC Bank, Meesho, DMart, and RR Kabel, CONCOR, brokerages have unveiled fresh stock calls across defence, mining, banking, FMCG, and e-commerce sectors, underpinned by a positive outlook on India.
Jefferies on BEL
- Maintain Buy; Cut TP to Rs 550 from Rs 585
- Strong Execution Offsets Margin Miss
- FY27 order flow guidance was maintained; company has achieved 16% YTD (ex QRSAM)
- Confidence in 15%+ FY27E revenue growth was reiterated
- Visible double-digit earnings growth in the medium term.
Macquarie on BEL
- Maintain Outperform; Hike TP to Rs 550 from Rs 510
- Good show; prospects bright
- Q1 headline numbers were above expectations
- Order backlog was steady; Expect FY27 intake to be over Rs 55000 cr
- Believe BEL is amongst the best stocks to capture the multi-year India defence opportunity.
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JPMorgan on BEL
- Maintain Overweight with TP of Rs 525
- Product Mix Impacts Margin In Q1
- FY27 Guidance Maintained
- BEL remains our top pick in India's defense sector
- Medium-Term Margin Sustainability and Pay Commission Impact
- Large Order Pipeline: NGC, P75I, Hammer, Shakti and EW Systems.
GS on BEL
- Maintain Buy; Cut TP to Rs 470 from Rs 475
- Order inflow remains the key monitorable
- Guidance across key parameters kept
- Large program pipeline is the key near-term catalyst
- Margins are expected to remain resilient
- Exports are becoming a more important part of BEL's medium-term strategy
- Sees strong growth potential in the counter-drone and drone market.
HSBC on Avenue Supermarts
- Maintain Reduce with TP of Rs 3570
- DMART's analyst meeting will see CEO Anshul Asawa potentially outline his independent strategy
- Focus likely to again be store additions, revamped E-com strategy, private label ramp-up and new territory performance
- See DMart's only moat on pricing challenged, impacting performance
JPMorgan on Container Corp
- Maintain Neutral; Hike TP to Rs 540 from Rs 530
- Management aspires for 18% growth in FY27
- But near term outlook is soft and ask-rate steep
- DFC connectivity till JNPT started June 20 but assured transit movement to start from October only
Macquarie on HDFC Bank
- Maintain Outperform with TP of Rs 1150
- MSRDC issue outcome: No misconduct found
- Review concludes: Business overreach, not misconduct
- Focus shifts to CEO extension
- CEO extension remains achievable.
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MS on Canara Bank
- Maintain Underweight with TP of Rs 103
- Q1: Weak core PPoP; good asset quality
- Core PPOP was 13% below estimates on lower core fees
- Higher non-core income, lower provisions drove PAT beat
- Slippages declined both on QoQ and YoY basis
- Stay Underweight given low core ROA and macro risks.
Macquarie on Meesho
- Maintain Underperform with TP of Rs 125
- Significant inflection in order frequency needed
- For FY26-29 forecast a 21% NMV CAGR, 300-450bps improvement in CM and adj EBITDA margin
- Like Meesho's integrated commerce ecosystem
- But its low-average order value model constrains platform monetisation potential.
Jefferies on Coal India
- Maintain Buy with TP of Rs 500
- EBITDA Miss; Hinged to Power Demand
- Higher global coal prices a positive:
- Recovery in power demand, potentially boosted further by a weak monsoon, is likely to aid COAL's volumes in FY27
- After 12% EPS fall over FY24-26, expect COAL's earnings trajectory to improve with 6% CAGR over FY26-29.
MS on Coal India
- Maintain Equal-weight with TP of Rs 420
- Weak operating numbers
- Both FSA and e-auction realizations were weaker than expected, while opex was on the higher side
- Cut EBITDA estimates and remain Equal-weight
- Valuations appear inexpensive but the stock lacks any re-rating triggers.
Citi on Coal India
- Maintain Neutral; Cut TP to Rs 430 from Rs 440
- Q1 PAT In-line, First Interim Dividend, Eyes on the Next Wage Revision in July26
- Volume trends remain muted
- There is likely limited upside to e-auction prices given inventory in the system
- While valuations limit downside, lack visibility on upside triggers.
JPMorgan on Coal India
- Maintain Neutral; Cut TP to Rs 430 from Rs 435
- Q1FY27 adjusted EBITDA below estimates
- Going forward see downside risks for international coal prices
- Coal India's inventory is still slightly higher than last year levels
- Believe the company is also likely to face cost headwinds from potential wage revision in FY27.
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BofA India Strategy - Amish Shah
- Q1FY27: Broad Earnings Resilience Despite Pockets of Weakness
- Nifty: 51% Market cap, tracking +3% beat at +12% YoY
- Energy and Metals delivered the strongest beat
- Broad earnings strength with selective weakness
- Similarly, +10% YoY earnings growth for (NSE200)
Citi on RR Kabel
- Maintain Buy; Hike TP to Rs 3000 from Rs 2650
- Execution Momentum Strengthens
- Demonstrated marked improvement in execution over the recent qtrs.
- Continued execution on growth and margin guidance should support further re-rating.
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