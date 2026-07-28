Stock Picks Today: BEL, Coal India, HDFC Bank, Meesho, DMart, Container Corp And More On Brokerages' Radar

From BEL and Coal India to HDFC Bank, Meesho, DMart, and RR Kabel, CONCOR, brokerages have unveiled fresh stock calls across defence, mining, banking, FMCG, and e-commerce sectors, underpinned by a positive outlook on India.

Jefferies on BEL

Maintain Buy; Cut TP to Rs 550 from Rs 585

Strong Execution Offsets Margin Miss

FY27 order flow guidance was maintained; company has achieved 16% YTD (ex QRSAM)

Confidence in 15%+ FY27E revenue growth was reiterated

Visible double-digit earnings growth in the medium term.

Macquarie on BEL

Maintain Outperform; Hike TP to Rs 550 from Rs 510

Good show; prospects bright

Q1 headline numbers were above expectations

Order backlog was steady; Expect FY27 intake to be over Rs 55000 cr

Believe BEL is amongst the best stocks to capture the multi-year India defence opportunity.

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JPMorgan on BEL

Maintain Overweight with TP of Rs 525

Product Mix Impacts Margin In Q1

FY27 Guidance Maintained

BEL remains our top pick in India's defense sector

Medium-Term Margin Sustainability and Pay Commission Impact

Large Order Pipeline: NGC, P75I, Hammer, Shakti and EW Systems.

GS on BEL

Maintain Buy; Cut TP to Rs 470 from Rs 475

Order inflow remains the key monitorable

Guidance across key parameters kept

Large program pipeline is the key near-term catalyst

Margins are expected to remain resilient

Exports are becoming a more important part of BEL's medium-term strategy

Sees strong growth potential in the counter-drone and drone market.

HSBC on Avenue Supermarts

Maintain Reduce with TP of Rs 3570

DMART's analyst meeting will see CEO Anshul Asawa potentially outline his independent strategy

Focus likely to again be store additions, revamped E-com strategy, private label ramp-up and new territory performance

See DMart's only moat on pricing challenged, impacting performance

JPMorgan on Container Corp

Maintain Neutral; Hike TP to Rs 540 from Rs 530

Management aspires for 18% growth in FY27

But near term outlook is soft and ask-rate steep

DFC connectivity till JNPT started June 20 but assured transit movement to start from October only

Macquarie on HDFC Bank

Maintain Outperform with TP of Rs 1150

MSRDC issue outcome: No misconduct found

Review concludes: Business overreach, not misconduct

Focus shifts to CEO extension

CEO extension remains achievable.

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MS on Canara Bank

Maintain Underweight with TP of Rs 103

Q1: Weak core PPoP; good asset quality

Core PPOP was 13% below estimates on lower core fees

Higher non-core income, lower provisions drove PAT beat

Slippages declined both on QoQ and YoY basis

Stay Underweight given low core ROA and macro risks.

Macquarie on Meesho

Maintain Underperform with TP of Rs 125

Significant inflection in order frequency needed

For FY26-29 forecast a 21% NMV CAGR, 300-450bps improvement in CM and adj EBITDA margin

Like Meesho's integrated commerce ecosystem

But its low-average order value model constrains platform monetisation potential.

Jefferies on Coal India

Maintain Buy with TP of Rs 500

EBITDA Miss; Hinged to Power Demand

Higher global coal prices a positive:

Recovery in power demand, potentially boosted further by a weak monsoon, is likely to aid COAL's volumes in FY27

After 12% EPS fall over FY24-26, expect COAL's earnings trajectory to improve with 6% CAGR over FY26-29.

MS on Coal India

Maintain Equal-weight with TP of Rs 420

Weak operating numbers

Both FSA and e-auction realizations were weaker than expected, while opex was on the higher side

Cut EBITDA estimates and remain Equal-weight

Valuations appear inexpensive but the stock lacks any re-rating triggers.

Citi on Coal India

Maintain Neutral; Cut TP to Rs 430 from Rs 440

Q1 PAT In-line, First Interim Dividend, Eyes on the Next Wage Revision in July26

Volume trends remain muted

There is likely limited upside to e-auction prices given inventory in the system

While valuations limit downside, lack visibility on upside triggers.



JPMorgan on Coal India

Maintain Neutral; Cut TP to Rs 430 from Rs 435

Q1FY27 adjusted EBITDA below estimates

Going forward see downside risks for international coal prices

Coal India's inventory is still slightly higher than last year levels

Believe the company is also likely to face cost headwinds from potential wage revision in FY27.

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BofA India Strategy - Amish Shah

Q1FY27: Broad Earnings Resilience Despite Pockets of Weakness

Nifty: 51% Market cap, tracking +3% beat at +12% YoY

Energy and Metals delivered the strongest beat

Broad earnings strength with selective weakness

Similarly, +10% YoY earnings growth for (NSE200)

Citi on RR Kabel

Maintain Buy; Hike TP to Rs 3000 from Rs 2650

Execution Momentum Strengthens

Demonstrated marked improvement in execution over the recent qtrs.

Continued execution on growth and margin guidance should support further re-rating.

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