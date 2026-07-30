Stock Market Watch: Shares Of These Companies Tumbled Over 5% Today - Do You Own Any?

Selling pressure is weighing on several stocks today, with pharma, chemicals, auto, technology and industrial names falling more than 5%. KPIT Technologies is among the worst hit, while Servotech Renewable Power System and PCBL are also trading sharply lower.

Here's a look at the stocks that fell over 5% during the session:

Servotech Renewable Power System, KPIT Tech Lead Losers

KPIT Technologies declined 7.9% to close at Rs 588.3. The stock was among the most actively traded counters in the list, with 74.88 lakh shares changing hands and a traded value of Rs 448.95 crore.

Servotech Renewable Power System also remained under pressure, falling 8.8% to Rs 84.13. The company had a market capitalisation of Rs 1,900.04 crore at the close.

PCBL slipped 7.57% to Rs 338, while Hexaware Technologies fell 7.52% to Rs 571.8.

Pharma, Chemicals And Industrial Stocks Decline

Syngene International dropped 5.64% to Rs 390.9, emerging as one of the most actively traded stocks on the list with volumes of 110.04 lakh shares and a traded value of Rs 424.09 crore.

Eris Lifesciences declined 5.36% to Rs 1,350.1, while Premier Energies fell 5.04% to Rs 984. DIA Cabs also ended 5% lower at Rs 320.58.

Laxmi Organic Industries extended losses, declining 6.24% to Rs 188.

Waaree Energies, despite being the largest company by market capitalisation among the group at Rs 75,652.3 crore, closed 3.88% lower at Rs 2,630. The stock witnessed heavy trading, with 35.83 lakh shares exchanged and a turnover of Rs 930.07 crore.

Also Read: Syngene International Shares Slide 8% After Q1 Swings To Loss, Revenue Misses Estimates

Stocks That Fell More Than 5%

Company Closing Price Change Servotech Renewable Power System Rs 84.13 -8.8% KPIT Technologies Rs 588.3 -7.9% PCBL Rs 338 -7.57% HEXT Rs 571.8 -7.52% LX Chem Rs 188 -6.24% Syngene International Rs 390.9 -5.64% Eris Lifesciences Rs 1,350.1 -5.36% Premier Energies Rs 984 -5.04% DIA Cabs Rs 320.58 -5.0% Waaree Energies Rs 2630 -3.88 %

Investors will now watch whether these stocks witness bargain buying in the coming sessions or remain under pressure amid broader market sentiment.

Also Read: Suzlon, Premier Energies Shares Slip Over 2% As Waaree Energies' Q1 Earnings Weigh On Solar Pack

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.