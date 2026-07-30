Stock Market Watch: Shares Of These Companies Tumbled Over 5% Today - Do You Own Any?

Selling pressure is weighing on several stocks today, with pharma, chemicals, auto, technology and industrial names falling more than 5%. KPIT Technologies is among the worst hit, while Servotech Renewable Power System and PCBL are also trading sharply lower.
Here's a look at the stocks that fell over 5% during the session:
Servotech Renewable Power System, KPIT Tech Lead Losers
KPIT Technologies declined 7.9% to close at Rs 588.3. The stock was among the most actively traded counters in the list, with 74.88 lakh shares changing hands and a traded value of Rs 448.95 crore.
Servotech Renewable Power System also remained under pressure, falling 8.8% to Rs 84.13. The company had a market capitalisation of Rs 1,900.04 crore at the close.
PCBL slipped 7.57% to Rs 338, while Hexaware Technologies fell 7.52% to Rs 571.8.
Pharma, Chemicals And Industrial Stocks Decline
Syngene International dropped 5.64% to Rs 390.9, emerging as one of the most actively traded stocks on the list with volumes of 110.04 lakh shares and a traded value of Rs 424.09 crore.
Eris Lifesciences declined 5.36% to Rs 1,350.1, while Premier Energies fell 5.04% to Rs 984. DIA Cabs also ended 5% lower at Rs 320.58.
Laxmi Organic Industries extended losses, declining 6.24% to Rs 188.
Waaree Energies, despite being the largest company by market capitalisation among the group at Rs 75,652.3 crore, closed 3.88% lower at Rs 2,630. The stock witnessed heavy trading, with 35.83 lakh shares exchanged and a turnover of Rs 930.07 crore.
Also Read: Syngene International Shares Slide 8% After Q1 Swings To Loss, Revenue Misses Estimates
Stocks That Fell More Than 5%
Company
Closing Price
Change
Servotech Renewable Power System
Rs 84.13
-8.8%
KPIT Technologies
Rs 588.3
-7.9%
PCBL
Rs 338
-7.57%
HEXT
Rs 571.8
-7.52%
LX Chem
Rs 188
-6.24%
Syngene International
Rs 390.9
-5.64%
Eris Lifesciences
Rs 1,350.1
-5.36%
Premier Energies
Rs 984
-5.04%
DIA Cabs
Rs 320.58
-5.0%
Waaree Energies
Rs 2630
-3.88 %
Investors will now watch whether these stocks witness bargain buying in the coming sessions or remain under pressure amid broader market sentiment.
Also Read: Suzlon, Premier Energies Shares Slip Over 2% As Waaree Energies' Q1 Earnings Weigh On Solar Pack
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