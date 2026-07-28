Salman Khan Extends Support To Assam Flood Victims With Being Human Initiative

As Assam is experiencing one of the worst floods in recent years, actor Salman Khan has joined relief efforts through his charitable foundation, Being Human. According to a Mid-Day report, the actor has been coordinating with the Salman Khan Fan Club (SKFC) Assam while continuing work on director Vamshi Paidipally's upcoming untitled film in Mumbai.

The initiative aims to provide immediate assistance to families affected by the floods, with volunteers focusing on delivering essential supplies to some of the worst-hit regions.

Being Human Begins Relief Distribution

The first phase of the campaign has been launched in partnership with SKFC Assam and is targeting flood-affected families in Sivasagar. Relief items are being shipped from Guwahati, including ready-to-eat food packets designed to support families during the emergency.

According to the report, every package has biscuits, jaggery, poha, puffed rice, bread, cheese and jam that will be enough to sustain a family for approximately three days. Volunteers are also distributing drinking water, water purification tablets, sanitary pads and mosquito coils to improve hygiene and reduce health risks in flood-hit areas.

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More Phases Planned To Support Recovery

The relief campaign has been structured in multiple stages. The next phase will focus on supplying ration kits and essential medicines to affected households. In the longer term, Being Human plans to assist in rebuilding public infrastructure, including schools and hospitals that have suffered damage due to the floods.

As reported by Mid-Day, the organisation intends to extend support beyond emergency relief by contributing to rehabilitation efforts aimed at helping local communities recover.

Bhumi Pednekar Extends Support

Actor Bhumi Pednekar has also joined the relief efforts by collaborating with the Bharat Disaster Relief Foundation (BDRF). The non-profit organisation has been providing ration kits, hygiene essentials, drinking water and other relief materials to families in Sivasagar.

The report states that Pednekar decided to partner with the foundation after learning about its ongoing humanitarian work in Assam.

Entertainment Industry Unites For Flood Relief

Another area of support has been in the music industry. On July 25, Assamese singer Papon joined Vishal Dadlani, Divya Kumar and Nilotpal Bora for a live Instagram charity concert to raise funds for flood relief.

With the floods impacting nearly 7 lakh people across Assam, celebrities, volunteers and humanitarian organisations have come together to strengthen rescue, relief and rehabilitation efforts throughout the state.

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