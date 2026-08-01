Jana Nayagan Box Office Collection Day 9: Vijay's Film Records Solid Hold Despite Weekday Slowdown

Jana Nayagan Box Office Collection Day 9: Thalapathy Vijay's Jana Nayagan continues its successful run at the box office despite witnessing the usual second-week slowdown. The political action drama maintained a steady hold in Tamil Nadu while adding to its domestic and overseas totals. With sustained audience support, the film has comfortably crossed another major milestone worldwide.

Jana Nayagan Box Office Collection Day 9

According to the entertainment data platform Sacnilk, Jana Nayagan collected Rs 3.55 crore net in India on Day 9 (second Friday), registering a 12.3% drop from its Day 8 collection of Rs 4.05 crore net. The film was screened across 4,165 shows on Friday and recorded an overall occupancy of 20%.

With the latest figures, the film's India net collection has reached Rs 157.10 crore, while its India gross collection stands at Rs 183.45 crore. Overseas, the film added Rs 2 crore gross on Day 9, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 85 crore. As a result, the film's worldwide gross collection has climbed to Rs 268.45 crore.

The film had earned Rs 153.55 crore net during its opening week before entering its second week.

ALSO READ: Thalapathy Vijay's 'Jana Nayagan' Screenings Stopped In Karnataka As Cauvery Water Row Rages

Language-Wise Collection

As per Sacnilk, the Tamil version remained the biggest contributor, collecting Rs 3.20 crore net from 2,497 shows with 26% occupancy.

The Hindi version added Rs 30 lakh across 1,527 shows with 11% occupancy, while the Telugu version contributed Rs 5 lakh from 141 shows, also recording 11% occupancy.

Occupancy Across Major Regions

According to Sacnilk, the Tamil (2D) version registered an overall occupancy of 24.96%, improving from 15.46% in the morning to 35.54% during the night shows.

Among major centres, Pondicherry recorded the highest occupancy at 42.3%, followed by Chennai (37.3%), Trichy (37.3%), Dindigul (31.8%), Coimbatore (28.3%), Madurai (23.8%), Kochi (23%), Salem (22.3%), Vellore (20.5%), Bengaluru (17.3%), Trivandrum (15.5%), Mumbai (13.3%), and the National Capital Region (12.3%).

Meanwhile, the Hindi (2D) version recorded an overall occupancy of 14.77%, with stronger footfalls during the night shows. Among Hindi-speaking markets, Lucknow led with 29.8% occupancy, followed by Hyderabad (26.5%), Bengaluru (24.3%), Chandigarh (20%), Mumbai (15.3%), and the National Capital Region (12.3%).

About Jana Nayagan

Jana Nayagan is a Tamil political action drama directed by H. Vinoth and headlined by Thalapathy Vijay in his final film before entering full-time politics. The film also stars Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Prakash Raj, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Priyamani, and Mamitha Baiju. Produced by KVN Productions with music by Anirudh Ravichander, the film blends action, political drama and mass entertainment.

ALSO READ: Jana Nayagan Box Office Collection Day 8: Vijay's Film Sees Decline But Crosses Rs 150 Crore In India

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