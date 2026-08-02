NEET UG Counselling 2026: First Round On Aug. 4, New Session Kickstarts Sept 8 — Check Key Dates

Medical aspirants seeking admission to MBBS and other undergraduate courses under the All India Quota can begin the first round of counselling from August 4, with the new academic session for the 2026-27 batch set to start on September 8, as per the schedule released by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC).

Round 1 Schedule

According to the MCC's information bulletin, counselling for deemed and central universities will run from August 4 to August 17, with the last date for joining set at August 22.

Within this window, registration will take place from August 5 to August 12, choice filling and locking from August 6 to August 13, and the seat allotment result will be declared on August 17. Candidates will then have from August 18 to August 22 to report to their allotted college.

For state quota seats, the first round will be held from August 13 to August 22, with candidates required to join by August 28.

Subsequent Rounds

The second round of counselling for deemed and central universities will be conducted from August 24 to September 2, followed by the third round from September 10 to September 18.

A stray vacancy round is scheduled from September 28 to October 3, with the final joining date set at October 10.

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For state quota seats, the second round will run from August 31 to September 8 and the third from September 16 to September 26, while the stray vacancy round has been fixed for October 3 to October 5.

The MCC has asked participating institutions and state counselling authorities to treat all Saturdays, Sundays and gazetted holidays as working days to ensure the schedule is met, PTI said.

Key Reforms Introduced

The MCC, which functions under the Union health ministry, has introduced several changes aimed at making the process "more transparent and student-friendly."

Candidates opting for seat upgradation will no longer need to physically report to every upgraded institute, and will instead complete formalities online before a one-time physical reporting at their final allotted college.

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A Freeze and Float option has also been added after each allotment round, giving candidates the flexibility to retain a seat or stay in contention for better options.

Additionally, an online resignation facility now allows candidates to surrender an allotted seat through the MCC portal without visiting the institution in person, while candidates applying under the NRI quota in deemed universities can upload supporting documents online for verification.

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