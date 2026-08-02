India's Best-Ever Boxing Show: Women Lead The Charge In Historic 10-Medal CWG Haul

India signed off from the Commonwealth Games boxing competition with its best-ever medal haul, winning seven gold and three silver medals to surpass its previous record at Gold Coast 2018. Five of the seven gold medals came in the women's events.

Indian fans turned out in large numbers, cheering the boxers with chants of "Bharat Mata Ki Jai" and "India, India" during the finals.

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Historic medal haul

Leading the historic charge was a dominant women's contingent featuring world champion Jasmine Lamboria (57kg), Asian Games medalist Preeti Pawar (54kg), Asian champion Priya Ghanghas (60kg), Sakshi Chaudhary (51kg), and Arundhati Choudhary (70kg), all of whom captured gold. Adding to the celebration, Sachin Siwach (60kg) and Ankush Panghal (70kg) clinched titles in the men's division to finalize India's unprecedented golden sweep.

Olympic medalist Lovlina Borgohain (75kg), Jadumani Singh (55kg) and Asian Games bronze medalist Narender Berwal (+90kg) settled for silver medals as India finished with 10 boxing medals overall.

Dominant performances in the finals

India's gold medal run began with Preeti's dominant 5-0 win over Canada's Scarlett Delgado. Jasmine continued the winning streak by defeating defending champion Michaela Walsh of Northern Ireland 5–0.

Sakshi then stunned England's Ruby White, while Priya came back strongly to beat Canada's Marie-Bathoul Al-Ahmadieh 4-1. Arundhati completed the clean sweep for the Indian women with a unanimous victory over England's Chantelle Reid.

Men shine despite silver finishes

The men's finals provided plenty of fireworks, starting with Sachin's dramatic rally. Despite falling behind early and suffering a point deduction, he showed incredible resilience to squeeze past Namibia's Tryagain Morning Ndevelo with a 3-2 split decision. Ankush then brought the curtains down on India's phenomenal campaign, putting on a poised display to comfortably defeat England's Dimeji Shittu 4-1.

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Although Lovlina narrowly lost the women's 75kg final to Australia's Emma-Sue Greentree, India's record-breaking boxing campaign significantly boosted the country's overall medal tally and reinforced its status as one of the leading forces in amateur boxing.

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