Idaho Mass Shooting: Three Dead, Two Injured As Gunman Opens Fire At In-N-Out Restaurant

At least three people, including the suspected gunman, were killed and two others were injured in a shooting at a newly opened In-N-Out Burger restaurant in Twin Falls, Idaho. Authorities have confirmed that the threat to the public has been neutralised, while the shooter's identity and motive remain under investigation.

The shooting began in broad daylight local time in the busy commercial area of Blue Lakes Boulevard North. According to witnesses, a man dressed in black and carrying an AR-style rifle emerged near the restaurant's drive-through before opening fire on vehicles and people in the area, triggering panic among customers and employees, reported AP News.

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Eyewitnesses described chaotic scenes as people ran for cover. One restaurant employee was seen dragging an injured coworker to safety while waiting for emergency responders. Several witnesses and viral social media videos also indicated that an armed bystander carrying a handgun returned fire at the suspect during the incident, although authorities have not confirmed the extent of the civilian's involvement.

Emergency medical teams rushed the injured to St. Luke's Magic Valley Medical Center for treatment. The hospital temporarily imposed a no-visitor lockdown as it responded to the influx of patients.

Twin Falls Police Chief Matthew Hicks said the immediate threat to the community had ended following the death of the suspected gunman. He added that investigators are working to formally identify the suspect, determine a motive and establish the sequence of events.

The investigation is being led jointly by the Twin Falls Police Department, Idaho State Police and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), with officers continuing to interview witnesses and process the crime scene, according to AP News.

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The restaurant had opened only about a week earlier as part of In-N-Out Burger's expansion into Idaho, making the incident particularly shocking for the local community.

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