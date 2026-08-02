US-Iran Truce? Trump Cancels Fresh Attacks Against Tehran As 'Perimeters Of Deal Agreed'

US President Donald Trump announced that 'perimeters of a deal' with Iran has been agreed and called off planned attacks against Tehran.

Trump said he has agreed “to cancel the attack, subject to being able to rapidly make a DEAL,” according to a post on Truth Social. “Get to work, everybody, and get it DONE.”

Israel will join US in the commitment, he added.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote, "The U.S.A. is locked and loaded and ready to go against the Islamic Republic of Iran, at levels of Military Terror, Strength, and Power not seen since World War II. Despite this, we have just been asked by Iran, and other Middle Eastern Countries, to hold off any attack in that the perimeters of a deal has been agreed to."

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The US President further noted, "This would include the Immediate, Complete, and Total OPENING OF THE HORMUZ STRAIT, and an end to Iran's nuclear threat. Based on this request, I have agreed, for the future benefit of the WORLD and, likewise, the survival of a successful and prosperous Iran, to cancel the attack, subject to being able to rapidly make a DEAL. The Country of Israel joins me in this commitment. Get to work, everybody, and get it DONE."

Trump's post comes days after he ordered the US military to carry out a new attack on Iran around this weekend, the Wall Street Journal reported Friday. The attacks were aimed to convince Tehran to surrender.

“We'll be hitting them very hard,” the report quoted the president's statement during Cabinet meeting on Friday. “And at some point they'll say we just can't take it anymore."

ALSO READ: Iran Warns US Against 'Any Aggression', Threatens Retaliation Amid Middle East Tensions

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