Get App
Download App Scanner
Scan to Download
Advertisement

Stock Watch: Shares Of These 10 Companies Slumped And Surged Over 5% Today - Do You Own Any?

Xpro India declined 13.64% to Rs 1,295.70, while Zee Entertainment Enterprises fell 10.96% to Rs 102 after recent regulatory developments weighed on investor sentiment.

Read Time: 2 mins
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source
Share
Stock Watch: Shares Of These 10 Companies Slumped And Surged Over 5% Today - Do You Own Any?
These 10 Stocks Slumped And Surged Over 5% Today
Source: AI Generated
STOCKS IN THIS STORY
Indo Thai Securities Ltd.
--
Aarti Surfactants Ltd
--
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd.
--
Shalby Ltd.
--
Alphageo (India) Ltd.
--
  • Chemical and healthcare stocks led gains with Aarti Surfactants and UEL up 20% each
  • Shalby Ltd. rose nearly 20% with highest trading volume among top gainers at Rs 80.01
  • Indothai Realty dropped 20%, marking the worst performance among losers on Monday
What factors are causing these stocks to be so volatile today?

Several stocks witnessed sharp moves in Monday's session, with buying interest concentrated in select chemical, healthcare and industrial names, while media, real estate and infrastructure stocks remained under pressure.

Shalby, Aarti Surfactants and UEL were among the top gainers on the NSE, while Zee Entertainment, Indothai Realty and Xpro India featured among the biggest losers.

Chemical, Healthcare Stocks Lead The Gains

Chemical and healthcare stocks dominated the gainers' list during the session. Aarti Surfactants surged 20% to Rs 481, while UEL also hit the upper circuit, rising 20% to Rs 184.47.

IITL climbed 20% to Rs 153.21, while Alphageo (India) advanced 20% to Rs 264.15.

Hospital operator Shalby Ltd. gained 19.99% to Rs 80.01 and also recorded the highest trading activity among the top gainers, with over 42.89 lakh shares changing hands, translating into a traded value of Rs 32.91 crore.

Top Gainers So Far Today

CompanySectorLast Traded Price (Rs)Change
Aarti SurfactantsSpecialty Chemicals481.00+20.00%
UELDiversified184.47+20.00%
IITLFinancial Services153.21+20.00%
Alphageo (India)Oilfield Services264.15+20.00%
ShalbyHealthcare80.01+19.99%

Media, Realty Stocks Under Pressure

On the losing side, Indothai Realty was the worst performer, tumbling 20% to Rs 170.75.

Xpro India declined 13.64% to Rs 1,295.70, while Zee Entertainment Enterprises fell 10.96% to Rs 102 after recent regulatory developments weighed on investor sentiment.

EPACK Durable slipped 9.71% to Rs 241.40, while Nitta Gelatin India dropped 9.60% to Rs 1,738.

Among the laggards, Zee Entertainment saw the highest trading activity, with more than 6.51 crore shares changing hands during the session, amounting to a traded value of over Rs 671 crore.

Top Losers So Far Today

CompanySectorLast Traded Price (Rs)Change
Indothai RealtyReal Estate170.75-20.00%
Xpro IndiaIndustrial Products1,295.70-13.64%
Zee EntertainmentMedia & Entertainment102.00-10.96%
EPACK DurableConsumer Durables241.40-9.71%
Nitta Gelatin IndiaSpecialty Chemicals1,738.00-9.60%

With the trading session still underway, investors will continue to monitor these stocks as company-specific developments and broader market sentiment drive intraday volatility.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

Newsletters

Update Email
to get newsletters straight to your inbox
⚠️ Add your Email ID to receive Newsletters
Note: You will be signed up automatically after adding email
Newsletter Preview

Videos

Watch
LIVE

News for You

MV Electrosystems IPO GMP Rises After Strong Subscription; What Investors Should Know

MV Electrosystems IPO GMP Rises After Strong Subscription; What Investors Should Know

Live TV
Apps
Social
Hello Reader
Sign In / Register
Set as Trusted Source
on Google Search
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com