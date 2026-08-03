Stock Watch: Shares Of These 10 Companies Slumped And Surged Over 5% Today - Do You Own Any?

Several stocks witnessed sharp moves in Monday's session, with buying interest concentrated in select chemical, healthcare and industrial names, while media, real estate and infrastructure stocks remained under pressure.

Shalby, Aarti Surfactants and UEL were among the top gainers on the NSE, while Zee Entertainment, Indothai Realty and Xpro India featured among the biggest losers.

Chemical, Healthcare Stocks Lead The Gains

Chemical and healthcare stocks dominated the gainers' list during the session. Aarti Surfactants surged 20% to Rs 481, while UEL also hit the upper circuit, rising 20% to Rs 184.47.

IITL climbed 20% to Rs 153.21, while Alphageo (India) advanced 20% to Rs 264.15.

Hospital operator Shalby Ltd. gained 19.99% to Rs 80.01 and also recorded the highest trading activity among the top gainers, with over 42.89 lakh shares changing hands, translating into a traded value of Rs 32.91 crore.

Top Gainers So Far Today

Company Sector Last Traded Price (Rs) Change Aarti Surfactants Specialty Chemicals 481.00 +20.00% UEL Diversified 184.47 +20.00% IITL Financial Services 153.21 +20.00% Alphageo (India) Oilfield Services 264.15 +20.00% Shalby Healthcare 80.01 +19.99%

Media, Realty Stocks Under Pressure

On the losing side, Indothai Realty was the worst performer, tumbling 20% to Rs 170.75.

Xpro India declined 13.64% to Rs 1,295.70, while Zee Entertainment Enterprises fell 10.96% to Rs 102 after recent regulatory developments weighed on investor sentiment.

EPACK Durable slipped 9.71% to Rs 241.40, while Nitta Gelatin India dropped 9.60% to Rs 1,738.

Among the laggards, Zee Entertainment saw the highest trading activity, with more than 6.51 crore shares changing hands during the session, amounting to a traded value of over Rs 671 crore.

Top Losers So Far Today

Company Sector Last Traded Price (Rs) Change Indothai Realty Real Estate 170.75 -20.00% Xpro India Industrial Products 1,295.70 -13.64% Zee Entertainment Media & Entertainment 102.00 -10.96% EPACK Durable Consumer Durables 241.40 -9.71% Nitta Gelatin India Specialty Chemicals 1,738.00 -9.60%

With the trading session still underway, investors will continue to monitor these stocks as company-specific developments and broader market sentiment drive intraday volatility.

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