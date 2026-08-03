2,300% Return In Five Years: This Stock Fell 20% In Trade - Check Why

Shares of Indo Thai Securities Ltd. came under intense selling pressure on Monday, with the stock hitting the 20% lower circuit at Rs 170.25 on the BSE.

At 1:02 pm, the stock remained locked at the lower circuit limit of Rs 170.25, while the BSE Sensex was trading 0.76% higher at 78,686.

The stock has been under sustained selling pressure across multiple timeframes.

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It has declined 24.27% over the past five trading sessions, 32.69% in the last one month, 30.23% over the past six months, and 39.54% so far in 2026.

Despite the recent weakness, the stock has delivered a stellar 2,291.15% return over the last five years.

The sharp decline was accompanied by heavy trading volumes. At the time of writing, around 1.74 lakh shares, worth Rs 3.14 crore, had changed hands on the BSE, while nearly 52.79 lakh shares, valued at Rs 28.81 crore, were traded on the NSE, indicating heightened investor activity.

The stock has traded in a wide range over the past year, touching a 52-week high of Rs 470 and a 52-week low of Rs 144.

Indo Thai Securities Ltd. is a full-service stockbroking and financial services company headquartered in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. Incorporated in 1995, the company provides trading services across equities, commodities and currencies through exchanges including the NSE, BSE, MCX, NCDEX and MSEI.

It also offers depository services through CDSL, along with mutual fund distribution, IPO investments, bond investments, algorithmic trading solutions and wealth management services for retail, corporate and high-net-worth clients.

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