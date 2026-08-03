Ghaziabad: Psychiatrist 'Battling Depression' After Divorce Jumps From Fifth Floor Apartment

A 40-year-old psychiatrist in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad allegedly died by suicide on Sunday evening, with her family saying she had been battling depression and emotional distress since her divorce around 18 months ago.

The woman, identified as Hemika Agrawal, died from her injuries after allegedly jumping from her fifth-floor apartment at Officers City-2 Society in the Raj Nagar Extension area, police said.

Agrawal was a well-known psychiatrist in Ghaziabad, according to local reports. Her father, R Chandra, also a noted psychiatrist in the city, said his daughter had been struggling with mental stress and depression after the end of her marriage, a report by NDTV said.

Following the incident, residents and others present at the spot rushed her to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared her dead, police said. Police reached the scene soon after the incident and began an investigation, with the body sent for post-mortem examination.

Officials said investigators are examining all aspects of the case, with statements of family members being recorded and evidence from the scene under review.

Police have not officially confirmed the recovery of any suicide note so far, and it remains unconfirmed whether the death was a case of suicide or an accidental fall, according to local reports.

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Authorities said further action would be taken based on the post-mortem report and the findings of the investigation. Preliminary questioning of family members has centred on the psychological toll of her separation, with relatives telling police she had been under significant emotional strain since the divorce.

The case has drawn attention in local media given Agrawal's own profession as a mental health practitioner who treated patients for depression and related conditions.

Police said the investigation was ongoing and that they would await forensic and medical findings before drawing conclusions.

(This is a sensitive topic. If you or someone you know is experiencing distress, please reach out to the Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health at 9999666555 or help@vandrevalafoundation.com, or TISS iCall at 022-25521111 (Monday-Saturday, 8 am to 10 pm)).

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