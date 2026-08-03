Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh Acquitted By Delhi Court In Wrestlers Sexual Harassment Case

The Delhi Rouse Avenue court on Monday acquitted ex-BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and Vinod Tomar in sexual harassment case filed by women wrestlers.

After being acquitted Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh said, "Whatever is to happen will happen as destined by Lord Ram."

Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) Ashwini Panwar announced the judgment. A detailed order is awaited. The Delhi Police had registered an FIR and subsequently filed a chargesheet before the court.

The case arose from allegations of sexual harassment levelled by several women wrestlers against former Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

Delhi Police filed a chargesheet against Singh in June 2023 for alleged offences including sexual harassment, assault or use of criminal force against women, stalking and criminal intimidation. Former WFI assistant secretary Vinod Tomar was also named as a co-accused.

The court had fixed August 3 for the pronouncement of its judgment in the case. The proceedings were held in camera.

Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Ashwani Panwar reserved the judgment after hearing detailed submissions from the prosecution and the defence. The court also directed the lawyers representing both sides to file written submissions within two weeks.

Senior advocate Rebecca John presented arguments on behalf of the complainants. The defence team, led by advocate Rajiv Mohan and assisted by Rehan Khan and Rishabh Bhati, concluded its submissions on June 30.

The case relates to an FIR registered by Delhi Police after women wrestlers staged a protest at Jantar Mantar and accused Singh of sexually harassing them during his tenure as WFI president.

Delhi Police filed a 1,500-page chargesheet on June 15, 2023, after completing its investigation. The chargesheet invoked Sections 354, 354A, 354D and 506(1) of the Indian Penal Code.

During the trial, the court recorded the testimony of a Special Investigation Team member on May 12, along with the deposition of the investigating officer.

Singh and Tomar have been facing trial over allegations made by women wrestlers from India and abroad concerning incidents during Singh's tenure at the helm of the wrestling federation.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.