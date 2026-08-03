ABB, Thermax, Mahanagar Gas, Data Patterns, Aether Industries, Kajaria, Niva Bupa, Aarti Industries And More Q1 Review — Check HDFC Securities Latest Rating, Target Price

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HDFC Securities Institutional Equities

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Maruti Suzuki, ITC, Bajaj Finserv, ABB India, Thermax, LIC Housing Finance, Kajaria Ceramics, Data Patterns, Aether Industries, Niva Bupa Health Insurance, Mahanagar Gas and Aarti Industries are among the stocks in focus after HDFC Securities released its latest post-Q1FY27 reviews, maintaining a constructive stance on several names while upgrading Kajaria Ceramics.

HDFC Securities retained its Buy rating on Sun Pharma with a higher target price of Rs 2,320, highlighting strong growth in the India business and specialty medicines portfolio despite softness in the US generics segment. The brokerage expects products such as Ilumya, Cequa, Winlevi, Unloxcyt and Leqselvi to drive future growth.

In the industrial space, ABB India retained an Add rating with a target price of Rs 7,094, supported by robust order inflows from data centres, renewables and infrastructure segments. Thermax continued to receive a Buy rating with a target price of Rs 5,325 despite a weak quarter, as the brokerage expects order inflows and execution to improve in the coming quarters.

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Hdfc Securities Q1 Results.pdf VIEW DOCUMENT

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