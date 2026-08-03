One Mobikwik Stock Price Jumps Over 4% After Q1 Net Profit Surges

Shares of One MobiKwik Systems Ltd. rose over 6% on Monday with stock trading at Rs 212 apiece after the company announced its Q1FY27 earnings result. The stock opened 1.34% higher at Rs 207 and extended gains to touch Rs 218 intraday high.

The company reported a 76.7% quarter-on-quarter increase in net profit to Rs 7.6 crore as compared with Rs 4.3 crore in the preceding quarter. Revenue declined 2.5% QoQ to Rs 281 crore from Rs 289 crore, while reported Ebitda fell 9.8% to Rs 15.7 crore, against Rs 17.4 crore in the previous quarter.

One Mobikwik - Q1 (Consolidated)

Net Profit up 76.7% At Rs 7.6 crore Vs Rs 4.3 crore QoQ

Revenue [RD] 2.5% At Rs 281 crore Vs Rs 289 crore QoQ

Rpt EBITDA [RD] 9.8% At Rs15.7 crore Vs Rs 17.4 crore QoQ

In company's exchange filing, Bipin Preet Singh, Co-founder, MD & CEO, MobiKwik said, "Our Q1 FY27 performance reinforces that profitability is embedded in our business model, with three consecutive profitable quarters alongside continued investments in growth. In Payments, we have delivered a record GMV streak of 14 straight quarters, achieving 50% YoY growth with improved unit economics. In Lending, we grew Gross Profit 5.6x YoY, demonstrating robust credit quality and strong portfolio recoveries. We remain focused on deepening our Payments leadership, expanding our digital Financial Services ecosystem, and creating sustainable long-term value for our customers and shareholders."

One Mobikwik Share Price Today

One Mobikwik Share Price Today

Photo Credit: (Photo: NDTV Profit)

The scrip rose as much as 6.23% to Rs 218 apiece on Monday at 11:06 am. This compares to a 0.83% rise in the NSE Nifty 50 Index.

It has fallen 10.53% in the last 12 months and 9.67% year-to-date. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 1.68 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 47.54.

Out of one analyst tracking the company, he maintains a 'buy' rating, according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target of Rs 400 implies an upside of 86.8%

Check Q1 Results Live Updates Here

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