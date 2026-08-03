Blue Jet Health Q1 Result: Net Profit Declines 14%, Revenue Falls; Shiven Arora Reappointed As MD

Blue Jet Health reported a 14.1% year-on-year decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 78.3 crore for Q1FY27 compared with Rs 91.2 crore in the corresponding period last year. The revenue from operations fell 17.4% to Rs 293 crore from Rs 355 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) declined 18.9% to Rs 98 crore, compared with Rs 121 crore a year earlier. The company's Ebitda margin narrowed to 33.4% from 34.1% in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

Blue Jet Health Q1 Earnings

Net Profit 14.1% At Rs 78.3 crore Vs Rs 91.2 crore YoY

Revenue17.4% At Rs 293 crore Vs Rs 355 crore YoY

Ebitda 18.9% At Rs 98 crore Vs Rs 121 crore YoY

Ebitda Margin At 33.4% Vs 34.1% YoY

Akshay Arora, Shiven Arora Reappointed

The board approved the reappointment of Akshay B Arora as whole-time director and executive chairman for another five years, from April 13, 2027, to April 12, 2032. He will be liable to retire by rotation. The reappointment is subject to shareholders' approval at the company's ensuing Annual General Meeting.

The board also approved the reappointment of Shiven Akshay Arora as managing director for a further five-year term, from April 13, 2027, to April 12, 2032. Shiven Arora will not be liable to retire by rotation. His reappointment is also subject to approval by shareholders at the AGM.

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Dividend Record Date

Blue Jet Health has declared a dividend of Rs 1.20 per equity share, representing 60% of the face value of Rs 2 per fully paid-up share. The company has fixed September 14, 2026, as the record date for determining shareholders eligible to receive the dividend for the financial year ended March 2026.

The company's 58th Annual General Meeting will be held on September 21, 2026, at 11 am

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