Suzlon Energy Shares Gain Over 2%, Premier, Waaree Energies Trade In Green: Here's Why

Shares of Suzlon Energy Ltd. gained over 2% in afternoon trade on Monday, Aug. 3, amid a positive momentum in the domestic stock market over strong global cues. Other stocks in the solar pack including Waaree Energies and Premier Energy also traded higher amid strong buying interest from investors. This comes after the renewable energy majors declared their April-June quarter results for fiscal 2026-27 (Q1FY27). Despite a weak first quarter scorecard by Waaree Energies, the shares of the solar pack recovered over renewed investor interest in the specific counters.

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