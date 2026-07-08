Who Is Anjani Kumar? Meet India's Next Ambassador To Ukraine

Anjani Kumar, an Indian Foreign Service officer of the 2003 batch presently serving as Joint Secretary at Headquarters, has been appointed as India's next Ambassador to Ukraine, the Ministry of External Affairs announced on Wednesday. He is expected to take up the assignment shortly.

A Career Spanning Four Continents

Kumar's diplomatic career began with a posting as third secretary at the Embassy of India in Madrid in August 2005 before he moved to Latin America, first as second secretary at the Embassy of India in Mexico City and subsequently in Caracas, Venezuela, where he was later promoted to first secretary, serving there until March 2014.

He returned to the ministry's Delhi headquarters as deputy secretary between 2014 and 2015, followed by a stint as director. He went on to serve as counsellor at the Permanent Mission of India to the United Nations in New York, before his current posting as joint secretary at headquarters.

According to his social media profile, Kumar has previously served as India's ambassador to Mali and Mauritania, in addition to earlier stints at the University of Delhi and the University of Valencia in Spain.

Educational Background

Kumar's schooling began at St Anthony's School, Doranda, in Ranchi, where he completed his matriculation between 1983 and 1988, going on to serve as Captain of the Green (Brahmaputra) House and later as Head Boy.

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He continued his education at St Xavier's College in Ranchi before moving to Delhi, where he earned a Bachelor's degree in History from Shivaji College, Delhi University, between 1991 and 1994.

He subsequently completed a Master's in Sociology at the Delhi School of Economics from 1994 to 1996, before joining the Indian Foreign Service in 2003.

A Significant Posting Amid Regional Turmoil

Kumar's appointment to Kyiv comes at a sensitive juncture for India's diplomatic engagement with Ukraine, which remains in the midst of its prolonged conflict with Russia.

His extensive multilateral experience at the UN, alongside earlier bilateral postings across Europe, Latin America and Africa, is expected to inform his approach to the assignment as India continues to navigate its ties with both Kyiv and Moscow.

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