Bahrain And Kuwait Hit By Electricity Outages Amid Regional Tensions

Widespread power outages struck both Kuwait and Bahrain in the early hours of Wednesday, with authorities in both Gulf states scrambling to restore supply even as the cause of the disruptions remained under investigation.

Kuwait's Ministry of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy said several transmission lines had gone out of service, disrupting electric current in scattered areas across the country.

Emergency teams activated the ministry's approved emergency plan to identify the cause of the disruption, monitor the situation and restore power as quickly as possible, the ministry said, urging citizens to rely only on official sources rather than rumours.

In Bahrain, the Electricity and Water Authority (EWA) confirmed that power had been fully restored across all affected areas following a brief outage.

The authority said its technical teams had acted promptly to address the disruption and taken the necessary measures to reinstate supply swiftly, while also stressing the importance of relying on authorised official channels for accurate information.

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Kuwait's ministry issued a series of follow-up updates as the situation developed.

It first announced that power had been restored to a number of the affected areas, while emergency crews continued working on the remainder. It later said restoration to the Al-Mutala' residential area was proceeding gradually, describing this as part of technical procedures aimed at ensuring the stability of the national electrical grid and the safety of the operational system.

By around 6:30 am the ministry said current had been restored to all residential areas hit by the outage of several aerial lines, following the completion of what it called "refeeding operations" from the electrical grid.

The near-simultaneous outages in both countries, which have not been officially linked to a common cause, come against the backdrop of heightened regional tensions, with the United States and Iran having exchanged fresh strikes over the Strait of Hormuz within the same 24-hour window.

Neither Kuwaiti nor Bahraini authorities have attributed the disruptions to external causes, and both have specifically cautioned the public against acting on unverified information while investigations continue.

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