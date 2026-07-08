Samsung Scales Up Storage Production For Nvidia's Vera Rubin

Samsung Electronics Co. has begun mass production of its most advanced data center storage drive, which is set for use inside Nvidia Corp.'s upcoming Vera Rubin platform.

The product - the PM1763 enterprise solid-state drive - was unveiled at Nvidia's GTC conference earlier this year. Samsung showcased it alongside its next-generation high-bandwidth memory, or HBM4, and low-power SOCAMM2 module as part of a comprehensive package designed for AI data centers.

Shares of Samsung were little changed, while rivals SK Hynix Inc. and Kioxia Holdings Corp. jumped more than 4%. Chipmakers' stocks have been hit by volatility as investors hunt for under-the-radar AI beneficiaries and rotate out of pricey stocks.

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Powered by Samsung's latest V-NAND flash memory chip and a newly developed 4-nanometer controller, the storage drive delivers read and write speeds that are more than twice as fast as its predecessor, Samsung said in a statement Wednesday. The PM1763 is designed to reduce data latency in advanced processors and AI accelerators, it said. To sustain high speeds during AI training and inference, the drive features liquid-cooling, the company said.

Samsung held the biggest share of the enterprise solid state drive market in the first quarter at 35%, followed by SK Hynix Inc., Micron Technology Inc., Kioxia Holdings Corp. and Kioxia partner Sandisk Corp., according to TrendForce.

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