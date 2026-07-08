Sun Pharma, Cipla Among Systematix's Top Pharma Picks Ahead Of Q1 Results — Full List Inside

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Systematix Report

India's healthcare sector is expected to report resilient June-quarter earnings despite ongoing pressure in the US generics market, according to the brokerage Systematix Institutional Research. The brokerage expects domestic-focused pharmaceutical companies to outperform peers exposed to high-value US generic opportunities, with Sun Pharma, Cipla and Jubilant Pharmova emerging as its preferred picks ahead of Q1 FY27 results.

Systematix estimates its healthcare coverage universe will post cumulative revenue growth of around 13% YoY, while cumulative net profit may decline 4% YoY as contributions from lucrative US generic products moderate. Median earnings growth, however, is expected to remain positive at about 7.7%, supported by companies with limited dependence on the US generics market.



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