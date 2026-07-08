Lotte India, Ferns N Petals On FSSAI Radar As Crackdown On Misleading Claims Continues

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India has issued notices to several food businesses over alleged misleading claims and labelling violations in packaged products, widening its scrutiny of how food and beverage brands market their products.

The companies have been asked to explain within seven days why action should not be initiated against them under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, and related rules and regulations.

‘Natural', ‘Premium Chocolate' Claims Flagged

Among the companies issued notices is Lotte India Corporation Pvt. Ltd. The food regulator flagged claims including “100% Vegetarian” on certain Lotte Choco Pie products, while some Fruitz Eclairs were found to have names that could create a misleading impression despite not containing fruits.

FSSAI also issued a notice to Ferns N Petals Pvt. Ltd. over its Roasted Almond Chocolate. The regulator said the product was marketed as “Premium Chocolate” despite containing hydrogenated vegetable fat, while also flagging deficiencies in ingredient and nutritional disclosures.

Kuberra Foods was issued a notice over claims such as “100% Natural” and “No Preservatives, Colours & Flavours” on its Soft and Fresh Cream Bun Pineapple, even though the label declared a preservative, synthetic food colour and added flavouring substances.

The action follows notices issued to several beverage brands for allegedly misbranding products as “energy drinks” and making misleading claims.

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