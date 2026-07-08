Swiggy's Foreign Holding Falls Below 50%: Can Instamart Follow Blinkit's Playbook? Brokerages Weigh In

Swiggy Ltd. has moved a step closer to qualifying as an Indian Owned and Controlled Company, or IOCC, after its aggregate foreign investment fell below 50% for the first time. But brokerages caution that the transition is far from automatic and could take months.

Swiggy disclosed that foreign investment — including foreign portfolio investment, foreign direct investment and other indirect holdings — stood at 49.76% of its fully diluted equity capital as of July 6.

The change could eventually have major implications for Instamart. Under India's foreign investment rules, foreign-funded e-commerce companies face restrictions on holding inventory. IOCC status could allow Swiggy to shift its quick-commerce business from a marketplace model to an inventory-led model, similar to Blinkit.

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CLSA said falling below the 50% foreign ownership threshold does not by itself change Swiggy's status. The company must also establish domestic control. A previous attempt to amend its Articles of Association fell short of the required 75% shareholder approval, but CLSA believes Swiggy could try again.

If successful, an inventory-led model could give Instamart better supply-chain control and improve adjusted Ebitda margins, although working capital requirements would rise.

Investec, which maintained a ‘Hold' rating with a target price of Rs 314, said IOCC status could meaningfully strengthen Swiggy's assortment-led growth strategy and bring the business closer to profitability. It pointed to Blinkit, where the inventory model helped deliver an estimated 80-100 basis points of adjusted Ebitda margin expansion over two to three quarters.

JM Financial, however, remains cautious. It maintained a ‘Reduce' rating with a Rs 250 target and said shareholder approvals and governance changes are still required. The brokerage does not expect IOCC status before the end of March 2027, potentially delaying Instamart's inventory-led transition until April 2027.

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Brokerage Views

CLSA

Foreign ownership falling below 50% does not automatically change Swiggy's status to an Indian-owned and controlled company (IOCC).

A previously proposed alteration failed to secure the required 75% shareholder approval.

With foreign shareholding now below 50%, Swiggy may attempt to pass the resolution again.

If approved, Swiggy's quick-commerce business could shift from a marketplace to an inventory model, similar to Blinkit.

The shift could improve supply-chain control and adjusted EBITDA margins, though working capital requirements would rise.

Investec

Maintain Hold; Target Price: Rs 314.

Domestic ownership has risen above 50% for the first time.

However, the issue of control is yet to be addressed by the company.

IOCC status allowed Blinkit to adopt an inventory model, improving assortment management and expanding adjusted EBITDA margins by 80-100 bps.

This gave Blinkit a competitive advantage over Swiggy, Flipkart and Amazon.

IOCC classification could strengthen Swiggy's assortment-led growth strategy and move the business closer to profitability.

JM Financial

Maintain Reduce; Target Price: Rs 250.

Foreign shareholding is below 50%, but the transition to IOCC status could take time.

Shareholder approval and governance changes are still required.

Keeping foreign ownership below 50% without an adequate buffer could reduce Swiggy's weight in global indices.

Expects the IOCC transition to be delayed until after March 2027.

This could push Instamart's shift to an inventory-led model to April 2027.

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