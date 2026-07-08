'Breach Of Commitment, MoU Violation': Iran Warns Of Consequences As US Revokes Oil Sanctions Waiver

The Iranian Foreign Ministry on Wednesday condemned the US move to revoke oil licence, saying in a statement that it violates the interim deal and that "the US government bears responsibility for the consequences of this breach of commitment."

Hours after the three tankers were struck by projectiles, the United States revoked a licence that had authorised the sale of Iranian oil as part of the interim deal to end the fighting between the US and Iran.

Iran's deputy foreign minister, Kazem Gharibabadi, also said in a post on X that the new attacks by the US are a violation of that agreement. "The United States' action in revoking the waiver for the exemption of sanctions on Iran's oil sales constitutes a blatant violation of Article 10, and the subsequent military operations of this country against Iran also constitute a serious violation of Articles 1 and 2 of the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding."

"In the past three weeks, America has also repeatedly violated Articles 1 and 2 of the Memorandum of Understanding due to the actions of the Zionist regime in Lebanon and threatening statements against Iran. Iran, while issuing a serious warning regarding the consequences of America's breach of the agreement, will take decisive actions to safeguard its national interests and security," added Gharibabadi in another post.

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Why Was Oil Sanctions Revoked

The US military launched new strikes against Iran early on Wednesday, hours after three merchant ships were struck in the Strait of Hormuz, in the latest exchange of fire to threaten the interim deal to end the fighting between the two countries. The strikes were expected to hit a variety of military sites and port facilities, US officials said, as reported by Associated Press.

Hours after the three tankers were struck by projectiles, the United States revoked a licence that had authorised the sale of Iranian oil as part of the interim deal to end the fighting between the US and Iran.

A US official said the licence was revoked because Iran's actions in the strait were unacceptable and needed to be met with consequences.

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