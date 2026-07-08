TCS Q1 Results: Date, Time, Dividend News, Earnings Call Details And More

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is set to announce the results for the first quarter of FY27 this week. As the flagship subsidiary of the Tata Group, TCS is one of the largest global companies, offering IT services, consulting, and business solutions.

Here's everything you need to know about TCS' Q1FY27 results schedule.

TCS Q1 Results: Date And Dividend

In an exchange filing dated June 22, TCS said that a meeting of its Board of Directors is scheduled on Friday, July 9, 2026, to approve and take on record the audited standalone and consolidated interim financial results of the company for the quarter ending June 30, 2026.

The Board of Directors will also consider the declaration of an interim dividend to the equity shareholders.

“The interim dividend, if declared, shall be paid to the equity shareholders of the Company whose names appear on the Register of Members of the Company or in the records of the Depositories as beneficial owners of the shares as on Wednesday, July 15, 2026, which is the Record Date fixed for the purpose,” the company said in the exchange filing.

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TCS Q1 Results: Trading Window Closure

In accordance with SEBI rules to prevent insider trading, the trading window for dealing in securities of the company is closed from June 23 until 48 hours after the declaration of financial results for the first quarter.

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TCS Q1 Results: Earnings Call Schedule

The company has scheduled an earnings call on July 9 at 7 p.m. to discuss the results for Q1FY27 with investors and analysts.

Investors and analysts can join the call by using the following numbers:

India (Toll Primary Access): +91 22 6280 1108

India (Secondary Access): +91 22 7115 8009

Toll-Free Numbers:

India: 1 800 120 1221

USA: 1 866 746 2133

UK: 0 808 101 1573

Singapore: 800 101 2045

Hong Kong: 800 964 448

Japan: 0053 116 1110

Participants can also pre-register on the Diamond Pass link to connect to the conference call without having to wait for an operator.

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TCS Q4FY26 Results

TCS reported a 12.13% year-on-year (YoY) rise in consolidated profit to Rs 13,784 crore in Q4FY26 from Rs 12,293 crore in Q4FY25. Total revenue from operations grew 9.64% YoY to Rs 70,698 crore in Q4FY26 from Rs 64,479 crore in the same period in the previous financial year.

TCS Share Price History

Shares of TCS have gained 0.29% over the past five trading sessions, recovering from their recent 52-week low. However, the stock remains under pressure, having declined 4.35% in the past month, 34.6% over the past six months, 35.1% on a year-to-date basis, and 39.7% over the past one year. The stock hit a 52-week high of ₹3,489.90 on July 2, 2025, and a 52-week low of ₹1,976.80 on July 1, 2026.

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