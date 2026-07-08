School Holiday: Are Schools Closed in Mumbai, Pune, Palghar?

The Palghar district administration has declared a holiday for all schools and colleges across the district on Wednesday, July 8, 2026, following continuous heavy rainfall and an India Meteorological Department (IMD) weather alert.

The closure applies to all educational institutions, including Anganwadis, primary and secondary schools, junior colleges, Ashram schools, coaching centres, and higher educational institutions. Government, private, municipal, Zilla Parishad, aided and unaided institutions have all been directed to remain closed for the day.

The decision follows the IMD's Yellow Alert for the district, warning of continued adverse weather conditions.

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The official order was issued by District Collector Dr Indu Rani Jakhad, who also serves as Chairperson of the District Disaster Management Authority. The decision was taken as a precautionary measure to safeguard students, teaching staff and other employees amid worsening weather conditions across the district.

Palghar has been experiencing relentless heavy rainfall for four consecutive days, from 4th July to 7th July, resulting in widespread waterlogging on major roads and in low-lying areas. Authorities said the persistent rain has affected transport and public movement, prompting the closure of educational institutions to minimise risks.

Schools in Mumbai, Pune

Official sources have confirmed that Mumbai schools will remain open on Wednesday, 8th July. Neither the civic body nor the district authorities have announced any closure, though students and parents are advised to stay in touch with their respective schools for real-time updates on local weather conditions.

No district-wide holiday has been declared in Pune by the Pune District Administration. As a result, many schools have resumed regular classes, while others have temporarily shifted to online learning or scheduled extra Saturday sessions.

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With weather conditions finally easing on Tuesday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) downgraded Mumbai's alert status from orange to yellow. The break in the heavy downpours allowed public transport services, including the city's vital suburban rail network, to resume regular operations following hours of widespread disruption.

Schools and colleges in other parts of Maharashtra will operate as scheduled today. While heavy rain is forecast for several districts, no statewide holiday has been declared. Instead, local authorities retain the autonomy to announce closures based on regional rainfall and flooding conditions.

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