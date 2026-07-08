Gold, Silver Prices On July 8: Check Rates In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Bangalore, Hyderabad

Gold Prices Today: The yellow metal was trading at Rs 1,45,375 per 10 grams on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) around 8:35 am today, marginally down from the previous close of Rs 1,45,392.

Similarly, Silver was down marginally at Rs 2,30,829 per 1 kg on MCX from its previous close of Rs 2,30,857.

Spot gold price on US Comex was around $4,127.9 per troy ounce, declining by 0.71%, while silver was trading at $60.45 per troy ounce on the exchange, after declining 1.44% around 8.35 am today.

As fresh tension erupted between the US and Iran, gold price was moving up initially, supported by safe-haven demand. However, the tension has ultimately resulted in a surge in crude prices, which further strengthened the US dollar, which is weighing on gold and silver prices globally.

Investors are also anticipating higher Fed rates for longer or even another rate hike, as rising fuel prices are increasing inflation concerns.

Also Read: Gold Price Today: MCX Gold Trades Lower At Rs 1.46 Lakh Amid Renewed Hormuz Tensions

Gold Prices in Major Indian Cities

In all the major cities across the country, gold prices remain unchanged.

In the national capital, Delhi, gold price was trading at Rs 1,45,360 per 10 grams. While in Mumbai, the yellow metal was trading at Rs 1,45,610 per 10 grams.

In Kolkata, gold price was around Rs 1,45,420 per 10 grams.

In Chennai, gold price was around Rs 1,46,030; in Bangalore, it was at Rs 1,45,720 per 10 grams, and in Hyderabad, gold price stood at Rs 1,45,840 around 9 am.

Silver Prices in Major Cities in India

Similar to gold prices, silver prices also stayed the same overnight.

In Delhi, silver price was at Rs 2,30,250 per kg, while in Mumbai, the price stood at Rs 2,30,640 per kg.

In the eastern part of the country, Kolkata, silver was trading at Rs 2,30,340 per kg.

Coming to the southern part of the country, silver prices in Chennai were at Rs 2,31,320 per kg; in Bangalore, the prices stayed the same as the previous close of Rs 2,30,830, and in Hyderabad, the price of 1 kg of silver was Rs 2,31,010.

Also Read: Gold Jumped 245% In 4 Years: Should You Buy More, Hold Or Book Profits?

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