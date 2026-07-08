Cochin Shipyard Shares Dip Over 3% On Last Day Of Government Stake Sale

Shares of Cochin Shipyard Ltd. fell over 3% on the last day of Centre's Offer for Sale (OFS) with the stock trading at Rs 1404.50 apiece at 10:06 am. The OFS opened for non-retail (institutional) investors on July 7, 2026, and continued for retail investors and employees on July 8, 2026.

Through the two-day offer for sale (OFS), the government is selling over 1.32 crore shares, or up to 5.04% stake in shipbuilding company CSL, which include a base offer of 2.52% of equity and an additional 2.52% as the green-shoe option in case of over subscription.

The 5.04% share sale at the set floor price is expected to fetch about Rs 1,800 crore for the exchequer. Retail investors can bid for the OFS on July 8. The government currently holds a 67.91% stake in CSL.

So far in the current fiscal, the government has sold stake via OFS in six public sector entities– Central Bank of India, Coal India, NHPC, NLC India, GIC and IRFC– garnering a cumulative Rs 18,561 crore. For the full fiscal, the government has budgeted to raise Rs 80,000 crore via PSU disinvestment and asset monetisation.

The government's disinvestment receipts are expected to cross Rs 15,000 crore as pending proceeds are accounted for, strengthening non-tax capital receipts and supporting the Centre's FY27 fiscal deficit target.

Higher proceeds from stake sales and asset monetisation could provide additional fiscal support at a time when subsidy requirements for fertilisers and petroleum products are expected to rise.

Cochin Shipyard Ltd. Share Price Today

Cochin Shipyard Ltd. Share Price Today

Photo Credit: (Photo: NDTV Profit)

The scrip fell as much as 3.06% to Rs 1401.50 intraday low on Wednesday at around 10:00 am. This compares to a 0.60% fall in the NSE Nifty 50 Index.

It has fallen 30.50% in the last 12 months and 13.25% year-to-date. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 1.42 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 51.85.

Out of five analysts tracking the company, three maintain a 'buy' rating, one maintain a "hold", and one maintain a "sell" rating, according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target of Rs 1455.75 implies an upside of 3.1%

ALSO READ: Cochin Shipyard OFS Fully Subscribed By Non-Retail Investors; Floor Price Set At Rs 1,400



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